Indian Players To Win ICC Player of The Tournament Award: Virat Kohli To Deepti Sharma - Check Full List
Over the years, Indian cricketers have consistently delivered unforgettable performances on the world stage, earning the prestigious Player of the Tournament titles across ICC events. Here are the Indian players to win the ICC Player of the Tournament.
Sachin Tendulkar - ICC Cricket World Cup 2003
Sachin Tendulkar scored 673 runs in 11 matches, the highest in a single World Cup at the time. He averaged 61.18 with one century and six fifties. His consistent brilliance powered India to the final, where they finished runners-up to Australia. The 2003 World Cup defined Tendulkar’s dominance and hunger for excellence.
Yuvraj Singh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2011
Yuvraj Singh produced one of the greatest all-round performances in World Cup history. He scored 362 runs at an average of 90.5 and took 15 wickets. Battling illness, Yuvraj’s passion and fight inspired India’s 2011 triumph. His Player of the Tournament award remains a symbol of courage and commitment.
Shikhar Dhawan - ICC Champions Trophy 2013
Shikhar Dhawan was India’s star performer in England, scoring 363 runs in just 5 innings. He smashed two centuries and one fifty, averaging over 90. His attacking starts set the tone for India’s unbeaten campaign. Dhawan’s fearless approach and consistency made him the breakout hero of 2013.
Virat Kohli - ICC T20 World Cup 2014
Virat Kohli was unstoppable in the 2014 T20 World Cup. He scored 319 runs in 6 innings at an average of 106.33. His match-winning knocks against South Africa and West Indies carried India to the final. Kohli’s composure under pressure marked the birth of the modern “Chase Master.”
Virat Kohli - ICC T20 World Cup 2016
Kohli followed up with another extraordinary tournament in 2016. He scored 273 runs in 5 innings with an average of 136.5. His unforgettable 82* against Australia in Mohali remains one of T20I’s greatest chases. Back-to-back awards confirmed Kohli’s mastery in chasing under pressure.
Virat Kohli - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
In 2023, Kohli delivered a historic World Cup campaign. He scored 765 runs in 11 innings, the most by any player in a single edition. With three centuries and six fifties, he averaged an incredible 95.62. At 35, Kohli proved that his hunger and class remain unmatched in world cricket.
Jasprit Bumrah - ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Jasprit Bumrah was sensational with the ball in 2024. He took 15 wickets in 7 matches with an economy of just 4.17. His clutch spells against Pakistan and England turned games India’s way. Bumrah’s control and calmness made him the first Indian bowler to win this honour.
Deepti Sharma - ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
Deepti Sharma led India’s historic Women’s World Cup win in 2025. She scored 378 runs and took 12 wickets, showing true all-round brilliance. Her unbeaten 87 in the semifinal and key wickets in the final defined her impact. Deepti’s performance symbolised India’s rise in women’s cricket.
