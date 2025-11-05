Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2980344https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/indian-players-to-win-icc-player-of-the-tournament-award-virat-kohli-to-deepti-sharma-check-full-list-2980344
NewsPhotosIndian Players To Win ICC Player of The Tournament Award: Virat Kohli To Deepti Sharma - Check Full List
photoDetails

Indian Players To Win ICC Player of The Tournament Award: Virat Kohli To Deepti Sharma - Check Full List

Over the years, Indian cricketers have consistently delivered unforgettable performances on the world stage, earning the prestigious Player of the Tournament titles across ICC events. Here are the Indian players to win the ICC Player of the Tournament. 

Updated:Nov 05, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar - ICC Cricket World Cup 2003

1/8
Sachin Tendulkar - ICC Cricket World Cup 2003

Sachin Tendulkar scored 673 runs in 11 matches, the highest in a single World Cup at the time. He averaged 61.18 with one century and six fifties. His consistent brilliance powered India to the final, where they finished runners-up to Australia. The 2003 World Cup defined Tendulkar’s dominance and hunger for excellence.

Follow Us

Yuvraj Singh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

2/8
Yuvraj Singh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

Yuvraj Singh produced one of the greatest all-round performances in World Cup history. He scored 362 runs at an average of 90.5 and took 15 wickets. Battling illness, Yuvraj’s passion and fight inspired India’s 2011 triumph. His Player of the Tournament award remains a symbol of courage and commitment.

Follow Us

Shikhar Dhawan - ICC Champions Trophy 2013

3/8
Shikhar Dhawan - ICC Champions Trophy 2013

Shikhar Dhawan was India’s star performer in England, scoring 363 runs in just 5 innings. He smashed two centuries and one fifty, averaging over 90. His attacking starts set the tone for India’s unbeaten campaign. Dhawan’s fearless approach and consistency made him the breakout hero of 2013.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - ICC T20 World Cup 2014

4/8
Virat Kohli - ICC T20 World Cup 2014

Virat Kohli was unstoppable in the 2014 T20 World Cup. He scored 319 runs in 6 innings at an average of 106.33. His match-winning knocks against South Africa and West Indies carried India to the final. Kohli’s composure under pressure marked the birth of the modern “Chase Master.”

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - ICC T20 World Cup 2016

5/8
Virat Kohli - ICC T20 World Cup 2016

Kohli followed up with another extraordinary tournament in 2016. He scored 273 runs in 5 innings with an average of 136.5. His unforgettable 82* against Australia in Mohali remains one of T20I’s greatest chases. Back-to-back awards confirmed Kohli’s mastery in chasing under pressure.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

6/8
Virat Kohli - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In 2023, Kohli delivered a historic World Cup campaign. He scored 765 runs in 11 innings, the most by any player in a single edition. With three centuries and six fifties, he averaged an incredible 95.62. At 35, Kohli proved that his hunger and class remain unmatched in world cricket.

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah - ICC T20 World Cup 2024

7/8
Jasprit Bumrah - ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Jasprit Bumrah was sensational with the ball in 2024. He took 15 wickets in 7 matches with an economy of just 4.17. His clutch spells against Pakistan and England turned games India’s way. Bumrah’s control and calmness made him the first Indian bowler to win this honour.

Follow Us

Deepti Sharma - ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

8/8
Deepti Sharma - ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Deepti Sharma led India’s historic Women’s World Cup win in 2025. She scored 378 runs and took 12 wickets, showing true all-round brilliance. Her unbeaten 87 in the semifinal and key wickets in the final defined her impact. Deepti’s performance symbolised India’s rise in women’s cricket.

Follow Us
Sachin tendulkarYuvraj SinghShikhar DhawanVirat KohliJasprit BumrahDeepti SharmaIndian cricketersplayer of the tournamentICC tournamentsICC World CupICC T20 World CupICC Champions TrophyICC Women’s World Cup 2025India cricket legendsIndian cricket historyIndian Cricket AchievementsVirat Kohli recordsYuvraj Singh World Cup 2011Sachin Tendulkar World Cup 2003Shikhar Dhawan Champions Trophy 2013Jasprit Bumrah T20 World Cup 2024Deepti Sharma World Cup 2025Indian players ICC awardsbest Indian cricketersIndia ICC performanceIndian Cricket Milestones
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL
Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Jonathan Bailey
This Actor Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Joining Legends Like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney, He Is...
camera icon10
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen And...
camera icon7
title
CIBIL Score
Don’t Know RBI’s 15th-Day Rule? Your CIBIL Score Might Crash — Learn How To Keep It 750+
camera icon6
title
Meet Man With World’s Longest Name: Holds Guinness Record With Over 2,000 Words, But Faces Legal Battle Due To...