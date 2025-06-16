Indian Test Captains With Most Wins In England: Check Records Of Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni And Others - In Pics
Shubman Gill-led India will play a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. This will be Gill's first assignment as India Test skipper and it will be interesting to see how fares as a captain in the challenging English conditions.
Ahead of the start of the much-anticipated series, let's take a look at Indian Test cricket captains with most wins in England.
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most Test wins by an Indian captain in England. Under Kohli's captaincy, India registered three wins in 9 Test matches in England.
2. Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain, has led India to two wins in three Test matches in England. He led India to two Test wins in England during the 1986 tour.
3. Rahul Dravid
Under Rahul Dravid's captaincy, India registered one win in three Test matches in England. Dravid led India to a 1-0 series win in England in 2007, with one Test victory.
4. Sourav Ganguly
Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, India won one Test out of four matches in England. He led India to one Test win in England during the 2002 series.
5. Ajit Wadekar
Under Ajit Wadekar's captaincy, India registered one win in six Test matches in England. Wadekar led India to their first-ever Test series win in England in 1971.
6. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni won just one match out of nine Tests in England as an India captain. Dhoni secured one Test win in England during the 2014 series.
7. All Eyes On Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill will be leading India for the first time in Test cricket during the upcoming tour of England. The cricket world will keep a keen eye on Gill's captaincy.
