Indian Test Captains With Most Wins In England: Check Records Of Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni And Others - In Pics

Shubman Gill-led India will play a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. This will be Gill's first assignment as India Test skipper and it will be interesting to see how fares as a captain in the challenging English conditions.



Ahead of the start of the much-anticipated series, let's take a look at Indian Test cricket captains with most wins in England.