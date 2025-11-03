Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndian Women’s Cricket Team Celebrates Historic World Cup Win With Fireworks, Tears and Tricolour Pride Across the Nation
Indian Women’s Cricket Team Celebrates Historic World Cup Win With Fireworks, Tears and Tricolour Pride Across the Nation

India created history by clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title with a commanding win over South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue delivered a dominant all-round performance, powered by Shafali Verma’s crucial 87 and Deepti Sharma’s match-winning five-wicket haul. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and India’s disciplined bowling attack ensured a memorable 52-run victory. As fireworks lit up Indian cities, fans celebrated nationwide, marking a landmark moment for women’s cricket. With legends praising the triumph, this historic World Cup win signals a new era for Indian women’s cricket and global dominance.

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
1. India Lifts Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup Title

1. India Lifts Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup Title

 

On a historic night in Mumbai, India clinched their first Women's ODI World Cup crown, overcoming South Africa in a dominant final and fulfilling a long-awaited national dream.

2. India Erupts in Unprecedented Celebrations

2. India Erupts in Unprecedented Celebrations

 

From metropolitan streets to small towns, families, fans, and young girls celebrated with fireworks, drums, and tricolour flags, underlining the cultural impact of this landmark sporting achievement.

3. Shafali Verma Delivers a Dream Final

3. Shafali Verma Delivers a Dream Final

 

Shafali Verma smashed 87 off 78 balls and picked two wickets, cementing her legacy by becoming the youngest Player of the Match in a Women's ODI World Cup final.

4. Deepti Sharma Named Player of the Tournament

4. Deepti Sharma Named Player of the Tournament

 

With 22 wickets and 215 runs, including a decisive 5-wicket haul in the final, Deepti Sharma delivered one of the most impactful all-round performances in Women’s World Cup history.

5. Laura Wolvaardt’s Lone Battle Falls Short

5. Laura Wolvaardt’s Lone Battle Falls Short

 

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt fought gallantly with a century, but India's disciplined attack and relentless bowling pressure ended South Africa’s dream in their maiden final.

6. India’s Strong Batting Foundation Proves Key

6. India’s Strong Batting Foundation Proves Key

 

A commanding 104-run opening partnership from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, backed by crucial contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, pushed India to a winning total of 298.

7. Harmanpreet Kaur Ushers in a New Era

7. Harmanpreet Kaur Ushers in a New Era

 

After suffering heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur proudly declared India’s intent to make World Cup victories a habit, marking a new beginning for women’s cricket.

8. India Joins Elite World Cup Winners’ Club

8. India Joins Elite World Cup Winners’ Club

 

India became the fifth nation to win the ICC Women’s World Cup and the first new champion in 25 years, signalling a major power shift in global women’s cricket.

9. Emotional Scenes Capture Nation’s Heart

9. Emotional Scenes Capture Nation’s Heart

 

From players in tears to confetti showers, flag-waving fans, and injured teammates joining celebrations, the moment symbolised unity, resilience, and unprecedented pride.

10. A Landmark Moment for Women’s Sports in India

10. A Landmark Moment for Women’s Sports in India

 

Congratulatory messages from icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mithali Raj highlighted a watershed moment for women’s sports, inspiring future generations across the nation.

