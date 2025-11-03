Indian Women’s Cricket Team Celebrates Historic World Cup Win With Fireworks, Tears and Tricolour Pride Across the Nation

photoDetails

India created history by clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title with a commanding win over South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue delivered a dominant all-round performance, powered by Shafali Verma’s crucial 87 and Deepti Sharma’s match-winning five-wicket haul. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and India’s disciplined bowling attack ensured a memorable 52-run victory. As fireworks lit up Indian cities, fans celebrated nationwide, marking a landmark moment for women’s cricket. With legends praising the triumph, this historic World Cup win signals a new era for Indian women’s cricket and global dominance.