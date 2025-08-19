Indian Women's Cricket Team's Probable Squad For ICC World Cup 2025: All Eyes On Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, with Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India aiming for their maiden title on home soil. The squad announcement, expected on August 19, will be crucial in shaping India’s campaign. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and young star Pratika Rawal are key opening options, while Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Harleen Deol strengthen the middle order. India’s spin attack, featuring Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav, looks formidable. However, injury concerns for Renuka Singh and Amanjot Kaur could impact India’s World Cup balance.
1. India Aim for Maiden World Cup Triumph on Home Soil
India enter the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 as one of the favorites, having won 9 of their last 11 ODIs. Playing at home gives them the perfect chance to chase their first-ever title.
2. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Leadership Under Spotlight
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, battling fitness concerns, will play a crucial middle-order role. Her experience and captaincy could be the difference in India’s hunt for World Cup glory.
3. Smriti Mandhana to Anchor the Top Order
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remains India’s most reliable opener. Her partnership with rising star Pratika Rawal, who averages over 54 in ODIs, could set the foundation for big totals.
4. Shafali Verma Faces Selection Uncertainty
Once seen as India’s explosive opener, Shafali Verma’s poor form puts her World Cup spot in jeopardy. Consistency will decide whether she makes the final cut in the squad.
5. Middle-Order Strength With Jemimah & Richa
The middle order looks solid with Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Their ability to rotate strike and accelerate will be vital in crunch matches.
6. Yastika Bhatia Provides Flexibility
With two match-winning fifties against Australia A, Yastika Bhatia not only strengthens the batting but also doubles as a dependable backup wicketkeeper—adding depth to the squad.
7. Spin Attack Looks World-Class
India’s spinners—Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, and N. Shree Charani—form a balanced attack. The possible inclusion of youngster Prema Rawat could bring much-needed variety.
8. Fitness of All-Rounder Amanjot Kaur is Crucial
India’s lower-order balance hinges on Amanjot Kaur. A back injury threatens her participation, and her absence could hurt India’s chances in pressure situations against top teams.
9. Pace Department Faces Injury Tests
The return of Renuka Singh Thakur from injury will be vital for India’s pace attack. With Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy as options, India’s seam attack is still under scrutiny.
10. Squad Announcement to Shape India’s Campaign
The official India Women’s World Cup 2025 squad announcement is expected on August 19. With the tournament starting September 30, this selection will decide India’s roadmap to history.
Trending Photos