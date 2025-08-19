photoDetails

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, with Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India aiming for their maiden title on home soil. The squad announcement, expected on August 19, will be crucial in shaping India’s campaign. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and young star Pratika Rawal are key opening options, while Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Harleen Deol strengthen the middle order. India’s spin attack, featuring Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav, looks formidable. However, injury concerns for Renuka Singh and Amanjot Kaur could impact India’s World Cup balance.