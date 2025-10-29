Indian Women's Team Probable Playing XI vs Australia for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Who Will Replace Pratika Rawal as Opener? Shafali Verma Set to Rejoin Smriti Mandhana at the Top
The Indian Women’s Team is set to face Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With Pratika Rawal ruled out due to injury, Shafali Verma is expected to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, while Harmanpreet Kaur leads from No. 3. The probable India XI includes Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, and Renuka Singh Thakur, ensuring six bowling options. India aims to strengthen its bowling attack after failing to defend 330 runs earlier against Australia, making this semifinal a thrilling rematch for the Women in Blue.
1. Shafali Verma Returns as Opener with Smriti Mandhana
With Pratika Rawal ruled out, Shafali Verma is set to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, reviving India’s most explosive top-order pairing. Expect an aggressive start against the Aussie pace attack.
2. Harmanpreet Kaur to Anchor at No. 3
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will likely bat at No. 3 — a pivotal move ensuring stability after early breakthroughs while giving India’s chase or buildup the required composure and power.
3. Jemimah Rodrigues’ Crucial Middle-Order Role
Jemimah Rodrigues adds balance with her ability to rotate strike and find boundaries under pressure. Her role at No. 4 could prove decisive in navigating Australia’s middle-overs spinners.
4. Richa Ghosh the X-Factor Finisher
Richa Ghosh, known for her fearless hitting, might float in the order depending on match conditions. Her finishing prowess can redefine India’s death overs, especially when batting first.
5. Six-Bowler Strategy to Counter Australia’s Deep Batting
India’s semifinal strategy includes six bowling options — Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, and Amanjot Kaur — a necessary adjustment after failing to defend 330 runs in the league stage.
6. Deepti Sharma’s All-Round Impact
Deepti Sharma’s dual role as a dependable batter and economical off-spinner makes her India’s backbone in the middle overs. Her match-up against Australia’s top-order left-handers could be crucial.
7. Radha Yadav’s Form Earns Her Spot
After a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Radha Yadav is a strong contender in the playing XI. Her left-arm spin and lower-order batting offer tactical variety on a turning Navi Mumbai pitch.
8. Amanjot Kaur’s Versatility Gives India Flexibility
Amanjot Kaur, who opened against Bangladesh, brings versatility — she can bat anywhere in the top six and contribute with the ball, giving India a crucial edge in team balance.
9. Renuka Thakur’s New-Ball Spell Holds the Key
India’s pace spearhead Renuka Singh Thakur will lead the attack early on. Her ability to swing the ball both ways could decide how quickly India can dismantle Australia’s power-packed top order.
10. Smriti Mandhana’s Leadership with the Bat
Smriti Mandhana, currently in dream form, remains India’s most consistent batter. Her ability to score quickly while building long partnerships makes her the cornerstone of India’s semifinal ambitions.
Trending Photos