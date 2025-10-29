photoDetails

The Indian Women’s Team is set to face Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With Pratika Rawal ruled out due to injury, Shafali Verma is expected to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, while Harmanpreet Kaur leads from No. 3. The probable India XI includes Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, and Renuka Singh Thakur, ensuring six bowling options. India aims to strengthen its bowling attack after failing to defend 330 runs earlier against Australia, making this semifinal a thrilling rematch for the Women in Blue.