Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In T20Is: Virat Kohli To Hardik Pandya - Check Full List
T20I cricket, the shortest and most explosive format of the sport, has produced some of the world’s finest players, athletes who dominate the game with power, innovation and consistency. Among them, only a select few Indians have risen to the very top by achieving the prestigious ICC No. 1 ranking in their respective categories. Here is the list of those exceptional players.
Virat Kohli: Rise to No. 1 in T20I Batting
Virat Kohli was the first Indian batsman to reach the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings. His sheer consistency, technical mastery and ability to score under pressure helped him achieve a career-best batting rating among T20 batters. At the peak of his form, Kohli’s rating and dominance brought attention to his adaptability across formats. He was not only a star in Tests and ODIs, but also proved his mettle in the fast-paced world of T20S.
Virat Kohli: Impact and Legacy in T20I Context
By topping the T20I batting charts, Kohli reinforced India’s strength in T20 format early on, showing that classic technique and temperament can work even in the shortest format. His achievements set a benchmark for future Indian T20I batsmen.
Suryakumar Yadav: Bursting onto No. 1 in T20I Batting
Suryakumar Yadav reached No. 1 in the ICC T20I batting rankings for the first time in October 2022 following a run of explosive and consistent performances internationally.
Suryakumar Yadav: What His No. 1 Means for India’s T20I Batting Depth
Yadav’s ascent to the top underscores India’s batting depth in T20Is, showing that beyond established stars, there’s room for newer talents to shine. His success adds flexibility to India’s top order and gives the team a match-winning batsman capable of changing games single-handedly.
Abhishek Sharma: Latest Indian to Top T20I Batting Rankings
In 2025, Abhishek Sharma shot to No. 1 in ICC T20I batting rankings after a stellar run; his performances catapulted him to a career-best rating, highlighting his rise among global T20 talent. His achievement represents a new wave of young Indian talent making a mark in T20Is, showing that India’s future batting core could be very strong.
Abhishek Sharma: Significance for Team Strategy and Future Prospects
Abhishek’s top-ranking grants India added batting depth and an aggressive option at the top, giving flexibility in constructing batting orders. It signals that India’s T20I batting lineup may increasingly rely on emerging stars rather than just established veterans.
Varun Chakravarthy: Reached No. 1 in T20I Bowling Rankings
Varun Chakravarthy became the world’s No. 1 T20I bowler in 2025 after a series of effective spells in September. His rise demonstrates how spin, especially wicket-taking, variation-based spin, remains a potent weapon in T20S despite the rising dominance of power-hitting.
Varun Chakravarthy: What His Ranking Means for India’s Bowling Arsenal
Chakravarthy’s top ranking adds a valuable dimension to India’s T20I bowling attack: a spinner who can take crucial wickets and control run rates in middle overs, offering tactical flexibility. His success encourages teams to trust spin even in T20S, reinforcing that clever bowling, not just pace or big hitting, can win games and influence rankings.
Hardik Pandya: No. 1 T20I All-Rounder
Hardik Pandya achieved the No. 1 spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, reflecting his dual role as a powerful batsman and handy bowler. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a core T20I asset. As an all-rounder, Pandya brings balance: he can stabilise innings, accelerate swings at the end overs.
Hardik Pandya: Strategic Value and Influence in India’s T20I Future
Pandya’s top all-rounder status gives India flexibility in team composition, allowing the selection of an extra batsman or bowler as needed, knowing Pandya can fill dual roles. His presence underscores the importance of all-rounders in modern T20, players who can change games with bat or ball, and shows India’s adaptability to evolving demands of T20 cricket.
