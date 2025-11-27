Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In T20Is: Virat Kohli To Hardik Pandya - Check Full List

1 / 10

Virat Kohli was the first Indian batsman to reach the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings. His sheer consistency, technical mastery and ability to score under pressure helped him achieve a career-best batting rating among T20 batters. At the peak of his form, Kohli’s rating and dominance brought attention to his adaptability across formats. He was not only a star in Tests and ODIs, but also proved his mettle in the fast-paced world of T20S.