The much anticipated Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 and all eyes are not India's squad for the tournament. The Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19 to pick the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE.

Notably, Indian cricket team last played a T20I series in February 2025 and star players then represented their respective IPL franchises. After their impressive performance in the IPL 2025 season, several players have made a compelling case for inclusion in India's Asia Cup squad:

Here are five IPL 2025 performers who can't be ignored during India's Asia Cup squad selection: