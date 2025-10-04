India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Against Australia: Shubman Gill As Captain, Rohit Sharma To Open, Virat Kohli To Bat At No. 3, Nitish Reddy To Play At...
The 1st ODI of the much-anticipated three-match series between India and Australia will be played at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. The much-awaited clash will mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI setup after a brief hiatus, with Shubman Gill taking over as captain. Despite the absence of injured Hardik Pandya due to injury, Shubman and Gautam Gambhir-led India management has a balanced lineup with experienced batters, versatile all-rounders, and a potent pace attack suited to Perth's bouncy pitch.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI against Australia:
1. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the seasoned campaigner is all set to open the innings for India in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. Rohit will be crucial at the top of the order for India to provide a solid start. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shubman Gill (Captain)
Shubman Gill will lead India in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. Gill is all set to partner with Rohit Sharma at the top, offering a blend of aggression and technique. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the backbone of the Indian batting lineup, is all set to bat at No. 3 spot in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer, who is a vital cog in the middle order, is all set to bat at No. 4 spot in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. Iyer's ability to handle spin and pace will be key for India. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper)
As the team's wicket-keeper and a versatile middle-order batter, KL Rahul adds significant balance to the Indian ODI side. Rahul is all set to bat at No. 5 spot in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Axar Patel
All-rounder Axar Patel will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. His left-arm spin and lower-order hitting will be crucial for India. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Nitish Kumar Reddy
Emerging seam-bowling all-rounder will provide balance and depth in the lower order. In absence of injured Hardik Pandya, Reddy is all set to make his debut in the 50-over format in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar will give India another all-round option in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Kuldeep Yadav
With his wrist-spin variety and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be key for India in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Mohammed Siraj
In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested due to his workload management, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is all set to lead India bowling attack in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Arshdeep Singh
With his left-arm angle, Arshdeep Singh will add variety to the Indian pace battery in the first 1st ODI against Australia at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 19. (Pic credit: IANS)
