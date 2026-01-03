photoDetails

english

3002942

India have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to be played from January 11, Sunday. The squad sees the return of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill after missing ODIs against South Africa due to injuries whereas veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja will feature once again in the 50-over cricket.

With the T20 World Cup starting next month, the selectors have opted to manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who both have been rested for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara: