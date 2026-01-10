photoDetails

Shubman Gill-led India is all set to face Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The match will see the return of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman after missing ODIs against South Africa due to injuries whereas veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja will feature once again in the 50-over cricket.

With the T20 World Cup starting next month, the selectors have opted to manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who both have been rested for the ODI series against New Zealand. With Shubman returning to lead the ODI side and senior stars like Rohit and Virat back in the mix, India is expected to field a powerhouse lineup.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara: