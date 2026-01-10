India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Against New Zealand: RoKo Back In Action, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Ready For Comeback; Harshit Rana IN, Washington Sundar OUT
Shubman Gill-led India is all set to face Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The match will see the return of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman after missing ODIs against South Africa due to injuries whereas veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja will feature once again in the 50-over cricket.
With the T20 World Cup starting next month, the selectors have opted to manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who both have been rested for the ODI series against New Zealand. With Shubman returning to lead the ODI side and senior stars like Rohit and Virat back in the mix, India is expected to field a powerhouse lineup.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara:
1. Rohit Sharma (Opener)
Rohit Sharma, the seasoned campaigner is all set to open the innings for India in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on January 11. Rohit will be crucial at the top of the order for India to provide a solid start. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shubman Gill (Captain & Opener)
Shubman Gill will lead India in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on January 11. Gill is all set to partner with Rohit Sharma at the top, offering a blend of aggression and solidity. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the backbone of the Indian batting lineup, is all set to bat at No. 3 spot in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on January 11. Virat was in red-hot form in the ODI series against South Africa in December last and will look to continue his heroics with bat in upcoming NZ ODIs. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice-captain of the Indian side for the New Zealand ODI series, signaling his importance to the middle order. Iyer, who recently hit an impressive fifty for Mumbai in domestic cricket, is all set to bat at No. 4 spot for India in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper)
As the team's wicket-keeper and a versatile middle-order batter, KL Rahul adds significant balance to the Indian ODI side. Rahul is all set to bat at No. 5 spot in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Ravindra Jadeja
Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. His left-arm spin and lower-order hitting will be crucial for India. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Nitish Kumar Reddy
Emerging seam-bowling all-rounder will provide India a balance and depth in the lower order in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. In absence of Hardik Pandya, Reddy has a golden opportunity to showcase his skills in the 50-over format. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Harshit Rana
With senior speedsters like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya being rested to manage their workloads for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Harshit Rana is expected to play a significant role in India's starting XI in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. His ability to bowl in the mid-140s kph and extract bounce makes him a key weapon in the middle and death overs. While primarily a bowler, the team management views him as a "handy lower-order batter and he could provide valuable runs at No. 8 spot. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Kuldeep Yadav
With his wrist-spin variety and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be key for India in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on January 11. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Mohammed Siraj
During his upcoming New Zealand ODIs, India pacer Mohammed Siraj will make his ODI comeback as he last appeared in the 50-over format in India's final ODI against Australia in October last year. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested due to his workload management, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is all set to lead India bowling attack in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on January 11. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Arshdeep Singh
With his left-arm angle, Arshdeep Singh will add variety to the Indian pace battery in the first 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on January 11. (Pic credit: IANS)
