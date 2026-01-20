Advertisement
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I Against New Zealand: Tilak Varma OUT; Ishan Kishan IN, No Place For Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I Against New Zealand: Tilak Varma OUT; Ishan Kishan IN, No Place For Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the first T20I of the highly anticipated five-match T20 International series on Wednesday, January 21 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The five-match T20I series will serve as crucial preparation for India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, India will enter the contest with a revamped squad due to injuries. Tilak Varma (ruled out of the first three T20Is) and Washington Sundar have been replaced by Shreyas Iyer (for the initial three matches) and Ravi Bishnoi. The squad sees the return of key seniors like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who were rested during the preceding ODI series, which India lost.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for 1st T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur:

Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
1. Abhishek Sharma

1/11
1. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, the explosive left-handed batter is all set to open the innings for India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Abhishek will be crucial at the top of the order for India to provide a solid start. (Pic credit: IANS)      

2. Sanju Samson

2/11
2. Sanju Samson

With Shubman Gill not included in the T20I squad, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is expected to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21  in Nagpur. (Pic credit: IANS)   

3. Ishan Kishan

3/11
3. Ishan Kishan

Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is following abdominal surgery. In Tilak's absence, the left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan is expected to bat at No. 3 spot for India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. Shreyas Iyer is the other option at No. 3 spot but Ishan is likely to get the first preference in the series opener. (Pic credit: IANS)  

4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

4/11
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

India captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to bat at No. 4 position in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. Suryakumar will look to rediscover his touch and form in the T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, starting in February. (Pic credit: IANS)  

5. Hardik Pandya

5/11
5. Hardik Pandya

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball as well firepower in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. (Pic credit: IANS)      

6. Shivam Dube

6/11
6. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, who has improved as a player in recent times, will be another key player for India in the  first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. He is likely to bat at No. 6 spot and bowl a few key overs in the middle overs. (Pic credit: IANS)    

7. Rinku Singh

7/11
7. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, who has been in and out of India's T20I setup in recent times, will look to cement his place in the upcoming series against New Zealand. He is set to play the finisher's role for India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

 

8. Axar Patel

8/11
8. Axar Patel

The left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel will add depth to the batting and bowling departments of India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. (Pic credit: IANS)    

9. Jasprit Bumrah

9/11
9. Jasprit Bumrah

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead India's bowling attack in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. His exceptional skills with the new ball as well as at the death make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world. (Pic credit: IANS)      

10. Varun Chakaravarthy

10/11
10. Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be key for India in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. Varun is likely to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav in the series opener. (Pic credit: IANS)    

11. Arshdeep Singh

11/11
11. Arshdeep Singh

With his left-arm angle, Arshdeep Singh will add variety to the Indian pace battery in the first 1st T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 21 in Nagpur. Another young pacer Harshit Rana has been in fine form but Arshdeep is likely to get preference in the series opener. (Pic credit: IANS)      

