India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test Against West Indies: KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open, Jasprit Bumrah Set For Comeback, Shubman Gill To Bat At...
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test Against West Indies: KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open, Jasprit Bumrah Set For Comeback, Shubman Gill To Bat At...

Shubman Gill-led India will face Roston Chase's West Indies in the first Test of the two match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2. With the series at home on spin-friendly pitches, India is expected to prioritize a spin-heavy attack while maintaining balance with all-rounders and a solid batting order.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for the Test series against West Indies but India will miss the services of star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from his injury. On the other hand, Devdutt Padikkal has earned a recall for the series.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for 1st Test against West Indies:

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to open the innings for India in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jaiswal will look to give explosive starts to India with the bat in the home series. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

2. KL Rahul

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who was India’s standout batter on the England tour, is all set to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS)   

3. Sai Sudharsan

3. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan couldn't perform upto the expectations during the Test tour of England but team management is likely to give another opportunity to the talented youngster. Sudharsan is likely to bat at No. 3 in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS)  

4. Shubman Gill

4. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, who had a fantastic tour of England as a player as well as captain, is set to lead India in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill will look to continue his red-hot form in Test cricket at home. (Pic credit: IANS)  

5. Devdutt Padikkal

5. Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in fine form with the bat in recent India A series, is likely to bat at No.5 in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Padikkal will look to cement his place in the India Test team in the upcoming series. (Pic credit: IANS)  

6. Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper)

6. Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper)

Dhruv Jurel is likely to play as the first choice wicket-keeper batter for India in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS)  

7. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Jadeja, who produced an impressive performance with the bat on England tour, will look to create a massive impact in both departments in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS)  

8. Washington Sundar

8. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, who produced impressive performances with both bat and ball during the England tour, will be a key player for India in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

9. Kuldeep Yadav

9. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, who didn't get the opportunity to play any Test on England tour, is finally set to play the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Kuldeep, who has been in fine form with the ball, in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, will be a key player for India in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS)  

10. Mohammed Siraj

10. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who was the star performer for India on England tour with the ball, is all set to shine in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

11. Jasprit Bumrah

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead the India bowling attack in the first Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, Bumrah had missed the last Test of England tour due to workload management. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

