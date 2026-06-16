/India's predicted playing XI for 2nd ODI against Afghanistan: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Prasidh Krishna OUT? Suspense over Rohit Sharma's fitness; check full lineup

After a commanding 7-wicket victory in a rain-curtailed opening game at Dharamshala, a confident Indian side moves to Lucknow for the second ODI of the three match against Afghanistan. As India gear up for the second ODI on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the team management is faced with a few crucial tactical puzzles - specifically regarding a minor injury scare for veteran opener Rohit Sharma and a potential rotation in the bowling unit.
Here's India's predicted playing XI for 2nd ODI against Afghanistan:
After a commanding 7-wicket victory in a rain-curtailed opening game at Dharamshala, a confident Indian side moves to Lucknow for the second ODI of the three match against Afghanistan. As India gear up for the second ODI on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the team management is faced with a few crucial tactical puzzles - specifically regarding a minor injury scare for veteran opener Rohit Sharma and a potential rotation in the bowling unit.
Here's India's predicted playing XI for 2nd ODI against Afghanistan:
Veteran India opener Rohit Sharma looked slightly rusty during the 1st ODI in Dharamshala, managing just 16 runs off 16 balls before being run out. However, the more concerning issue was that he sustained an injury to his wrist during his brief stay at the crease, making it visibly difficult for him to bat with his usual fluidity. While fans remain optimistic that it is just a minor bruise, any lingering discomfort could cause the team management to take a cautious approach with the 39-year-old. If Rohit is rested due to injury, explosive southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting in the wings to slot straight into the opening position alongside captain Shubman Gill. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shubman Gill is all set to lead India in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. Gill, who played a match-winning knock in the last match as an opener, will look to continue his red-hot form with the bat. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Ishan Kishan, the attacking wicketkeeper-batter is all set to bat at the No. 3 spot for India in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday in absence of Virat Kohli, who has been ruled out of the entire series due to injury. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer, the reliable middle-order stabilizer, is all set to bat at No. 4 spot for India in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
KL Rahul, the versatile player who finished the chase in style in the last match, is all set to bat at the No. 5 spot for India in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young all-rounder, gives India perfect balance with both bat and ball. Given his role, Nitish will be a key player for India in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Washington Sundar is another all-rounder who gives India that required balance with both bat and ball. Given his role, Sundar will also be a key player for India in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
Harsh Dubey, the left-arm spinner who made his India debut during the last match, will be a key bowler for India in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
The Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch in Lucknow traditionally has had support for spinners. So, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav might replace lanky fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in India's playing XI for the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. Kuldeep adds mystery and control and could trouble Afghanistan's batters on slower pitches. (Pic credit: IANS)
Arshdeep Singh, the swing and death specialist, is all set to lead the Indian bowling attack in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Gurnoor Brar, who made his India debut in the last match, will look to continue his good work with the ball in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday. (Pic credit: BCCI)