/India's predicted playing XI for 2nd ODI against Afghanistan: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Prasidh Krishna OUT? Suspense over Rohit Sharma's fitness; check full lineup

1. Rohit Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal

Veteran India opener Rohit Sharma looked slightly rusty during the 1st ODI in Dharamshala, managing just 16 runs off 16 balls before being run out. However, the more concerning issue was that he sustained an injury to his wrist during his brief stay at the crease, making it visibly difficult for him to bat with his usual fluidity. While fans remain optimistic that it is just a minor bruise, any lingering discomfort could cause the team management to take a cautious approach with the 39-year-old. If Rohit is rested due to injury, explosive southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting in the wings to slot straight into the opening position alongside captain Shubman Gill. (Pic credit: IANS)