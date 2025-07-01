Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan OUT; Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav IN
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan OUT; Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav IN

Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 2 to 6 in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

After losing the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, India will look to bounce back in the series and they are likely to make key changes to their playing XI in the second Test. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to be rested due to workload management, will influence India's lineup. Kuldeep Yadav is also likely to play in the second Test against England.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the 2nd Test against England:
 

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored the century in the first Test in Leeds, is all set to open the innings for India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham.    

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who brings that much-needed experience, is all set to open the innings for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. After scoring a century in the first Test, Rahul will look to continue his heroics with the bat in the second Test of the series.    

3. Karun Nair

Sai Sudharsan, who didn't have a great start to his Test career, scores of 0 and 30, while batting at No. 3 in the first Test against England in Leeds is likely to be dropped for the second match as Indian management is likely to make drastic changes in their lineup. Karun Nair, who batted at No. 6 in the first match is likely to be promoted to No. 3 spot in the second Test against England. Notably, Karun had done well while batting at No. 3 for India A against the England Lions

4. Shubman Gill (Captain)

Shubman Gill will lead India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill, who scored a century on his Test debut during the first Test, will look to continue his good form with the bat in the second match against England.    

5. Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)

Explosive middle-order batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is all set to bat at No. 5 for India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pant scored the centuries in both innings of the first Test in Leeds and fans would be expecting something similar for the left-handed batter in the second match of the series.    

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. He is set to bat at No. 6 for India in the second Test and would look to improve his performance in all three departments of the game.      

7. Nitish Kumar Reddy

With Shardul Thakur underperforming in the first Test, Nitish Reddy is likely to replace him in India's playing XI for the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Nitish Reddy is a replacement for Shardul Thakur and will give batting depth and medium-pace bowling to the Indian lineup.    

8. Akash Deep

Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled 44 overs during the first Test in Leeds, is likely to be rested for the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. According to reports, Akash Deep is the front-runner to replace Bumrah in India's playing XI for the second Test. Akash Deep has been in good rhythm in the nets and his seam bowling adds variety to the Indian bowling lineup.

9. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is all set to lead the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Despite a dip in red-ball form, Siraj is a key pacer for India.    

10. Kuldeep Yadav

According to reports, India is all set to include Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI for the second Test against England. Kuldeep gives an X-factor to the Indian bowling lineup, which they lacked in the second innings of the first Test as they failed to bowl out England in the run chase.  

11. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna is likely to retain his spot in the Indian playing XI for the second Test against England despite being expensive in the first match of the series.  

