India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur OUT; Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Reddy IN
Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy from July 2 to 6 in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
After losing the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, India will look to bounce back in the series and they are likely to make key changes to their playing XI in the second Test. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to be rested due to workload management, will influence India's lineup.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the 2nd Test against England:
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored the century in the first Test in Leeds, is all set to open the innings for India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
2. KL Rahul
KL Rahul, who brings that much-needed experience, is all set to open the innings for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. After scoring a century in the first Test, Rahul will look to continue his heroics with the bat in the second Test of the series.
3. Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan didn't have a great start to his Test career while batting at No. 3 in the first Test against England in Leeds. However, the team management is likely to back him for another Test. Sudharsan, who had scores of 0 and 30 in the first Test, will look to score big in the second Test against England.
4. Shubman Gill (Captain)
Shubman Gill will lead India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill, who scored a century on his Test debut during the first Test, will look to continue his good form with the bat in the second match against England.
5. Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)
Explosive middle-order batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is all set to bat at No. 5 for India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pant scored the centuries in both innings of the first Test in Leeds and fans would be expecting something similar for the left-handed batter in the second match of the series.
6. Karun Nair
Karun Nair made his comeback to India's Test lineup after a long long time during the first Test against England in Leeds. However, he failed to make a huge impact with the bat, scoring 0 and 20. He will look to turn things around while batting at No. 6 for India in the second Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
7. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. He is set to bat at No. 7 for India in the second Test and would look to improve his performance in all three departments of the game.
8. Nitish Reddy
With Shardul Thakur underperforming in the first Test, Nitish Reddy is likely to replace him in India's playing XI for the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Nitish Reddy is a replacement for Shardul Thakur and will give batting depth and medium-pace bowling to the Indian lineup.
9. Arshdeep Singh
According to an Indian Express report, Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled 44 overs during the first Test in Leeds, is likely to be rested for the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Arshdeep Singh is the front-runner to replace Bumrah in India's playing XI for the second Test. His left-arm angle adds variety to the Indian bowling lineup.
10. Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj is all set to lead the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Despite a dip in red-ball form, Siraj is a key pacer for India.
11. Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna is likely to retain his spot in the Indian playing XI for the second Test against England despite being expensive in the first match of the series.
