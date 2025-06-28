Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923674https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/indias-predicted-playing-xi-for-2nd-test-against-england-jasprit-bumrah-shardul-thakur-out-arshdeep-singh-nitish-reddy-in-2923674
NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur OUT; Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Reddy IN
photoDetails

India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur OUT; Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Reddy IN

Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy from July 2 to 6 in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

After losing the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, India will look to bounce back in the series and they are likely to make key changes to their playing XI in the second Test. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to be rested due to workload management, will influence India's lineup.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the 2nd Test against England:

Updated:Jun 28, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

1/11
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored the century in the first Test in Leeds, is all set to open the innings for India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

Follow Us

2. KL Rahul

2/11
2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who brings that much-needed experience, is all set to open the innings for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. After scoring a century in the first Test, Rahul will look to continue his heroics with the bat in the second Test of the series.  

Follow Us

3. Sai Sudharsan

3/11
3. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan didn't have a great start to his Test career while batting at No. 3 in the first Test against England in Leeds. However, the team management is likely to back him for another Test. Sudharsan, who had scores of 0 and 30 in the first Test, will look to score big in the second Test against England.  

Follow Us

4. Shubman Gill (Captain)

4/11
4. Shubman Gill (Captain)

Shubman Gill will lead India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill, who scored a century on his Test debut during the first Test, will look to continue his good form with the bat in the second match against England.  

Follow Us

5. Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)

5/11
5. Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)

Explosive middle-order batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is all set to bat at No. 5 for India in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pant scored the centuries in both innings of the first Test in Leeds and fans would be expecting something similar for the left-handed batter in the second match of the series.  

Follow Us

6. Karun Nair

6/11
6. Karun Nair

Karun Nair made his comeback to India's Test lineup after a long long time during the first Test against England in Leeds. However, he failed to make a huge impact with the bat, scoring 0 and 20. He will look to turn things around while batting at No. 6 for India in the second Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

Follow Us

7. Ravindra Jadeja

7/11
7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. He is set to bat at No. 7 for India in the second Test and would look to improve his performance in all three departments of the game.    

Follow Us

8. Nitish Reddy

8/11
8. Nitish Reddy

With Shardul Thakur underperforming in the first Test, Nitish Reddy is likely to replace him in India's playing XI for the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Nitish Reddy is a replacement for Shardul Thakur and will give batting depth and medium-pace bowling to the Indian lineup.  

Follow Us

9. Arshdeep Singh

9/11
9. Arshdeep Singh

According to an Indian Express report, Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled 44 overs during the first Test in Leeds, is likely to be rested for the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Arshdeep Singh is the front-runner to replace Bumrah in India's playing XI for the second Test. His left-arm angle adds variety to the Indian bowling lineup.

Follow Us

10. Mohammed Siraj

10/11
10. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is all set to lead the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Despite a dip in red-ball form, Siraj is a key pacer for India.  

Follow Us

11. Prasidh Krishna

11/11
11. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna is likely to retain his spot in the Indian playing XI for the second Test against England despite being expensive in the first match of the series.  

Follow Us
Ind vs EngEng vs IndIndia vs EnglandEngland vs IndiaIND vs ENG Test seriesIndia playing XIIndia Playing XI vs EnglandIndia likely Playing XI vs EnglandIndia predicted Playing XI vs EnglandIND vs ENG 2nd TestInd vs Eng 2nd Test India playing XIInd vs Eng 2nd Test India predicted playing XIShubman GillShubman Gill Test cricket recordsShubman Gill Test cricketShubman Gill captaincyShubman Gill India captaincyShubman Gill Team IndiaShubman Gill vs EnglandKarun NairKarun Nair recordsYashasvi JaiswalYashasvi Jaiswal Test cricketYashasvi Jaiswal centuryKL RahulKL Rahul Test cricket recordsKL Rahul vs EnglandRishabh PantRishabh Pant Test cricketRishabh Pant centuryRishabh Pant Team IndiaRishabh Pant vs EnglandSai SudharsanSai Sudharsan Test cricketRavindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja Test recordsNitish Kumar ReddyNitish Kumar Reddy Test cricketShardul ThakurShardul Thakur recordsShardul Thakur Test cricketJasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah reco
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India cities
Shocking! THESE Global Cities Share Names With Indian Towns – Patna In Scotland? Wait Till You See What’s In Pakistan
camera icon10
title
Don Bradman
From Don Bradman To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Numerology Predictions For June 29- July 6: Check What Numbers Say THIS Week
camera icon7
title
Top Indian knocks at Edgbaston
From Virat Kohli’s 149 To Rishabh Pant’s 146: Top 5 Indian Batting Masterclasses At Edgbaston - Check Full List
camera icon13
title
weekly love horoscop
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 29- July 6: Find Someone Who Loves Your Brave Heart, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK