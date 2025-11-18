Advertisement
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against South Africa: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel OUT; Devdutt Padikkal IN
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against South Africa: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel OUT; Devdutt Padikkal IN

After their crushing loss against South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, India will look to bounce back in the second and last match of the two-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting on Saturday, November 22. Shubman Gill, who captained India in the first Test, retired hurt on Day 2 of the Kolkata Testdue to a neck injury, has been advised to rest, making his participation doubtful. If Gill misses out, Rishabh Pant is expected to take over as captain for the second Test.

The second Test match holds immense importance for India to keep their World Test Championship (WTC) hopes alive and playing XI selection for the second Test will be heavily influenced by fitness concerns.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati:

Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to open the innings for India in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, which is set to be played from Saturday, November 22. Jaiswal will look to give explosive starts to India with the bat after failing to score big in the first match. (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. KL Rahul

2. KL Rahul

Experienced KL Rahul is all set to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, which is set to be played from Saturday, November 22. (Pic credit: IANS)  

3. Sai Sudharsan

3. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan was left out of India's playing XI in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and spin all-rounder Washington Sundar batted at No. 3 in that game. However, Sai Sudharsan, who was seen working hard in nets on Tuesday, is likely to make his comeback and set to bat at crucial No. 3 spot in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. (Pic credit: IANS)  

4. Devdutt Padikkal

4. Devdutt Padikkal

If captain Shubman Gill is available for the second Test due to injury, then the Indian team management could include Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI for the match in Guwahati. If Padikkal plays, he is likely to bat at No. spot in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. (Pic credit: IANS)  

5. Rishabh Pant (Captain And Wicket-Keeper)

5. Rishabh Pant (Captain And Wicket-Keeper)

If captain Shubman Gill is available for the second Test due to injury, explosive middle-order batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will lead India in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Pant, who is likely to bat at No. 5 spot, will look to lead from the front with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)  

6. Ravindra Jadeja

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Jadeja is set to bat at No. 6 for India in the second Test and would look to contribute in all three departments of the game. (Pic credit: IANS)  

7. Dhruv Jurel

7. Dhruv Jurel

Young India batter Dhruv Jurel, who has been in fine form, is all set to bat at No. 7 spot for India in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. (Pic credit: IANS)  

8. Washington Sundar

8. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar , who batted at No. 3 in the first Test in Kolkata, is expected to move down the order and bat at No. 8 spot in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. (Pic credit: IANS)  

9. Kuldeep Yadav

9. Kuldeep Yadav

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be a key player for India with the ball in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

10. Jasprit Bumrah

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Once again, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's bowling attack in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

11. Mohammed Siraj

11. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj will be crucial for India's success in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

