photoDetails

english

2986623

After their crushing loss against South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, India will look to bounce back in the second and last match of the two-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting on Saturday, November 22. Shubman Gill, who captained India in the first Test, retired hurt on Day 2 of the Kolkata Testdue to a neck injury, has been advised to rest, making his participation doubtful. If Gill misses out, Rishabh Pant is expected to take over as captain for the second Test.

The second Test match holds immense importance for India to keep their World Test Championship (WTC) hopes alive and playing XI selection for the second Test will be heavily influenced by fitness concerns.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati: