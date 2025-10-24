India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI Against Australia: Harshit Rana OUT, Kuldeep Yadav IN; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Under Spotlight Once Again
Shubman Gill-led India will face Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three match-series at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. India trail 0-2 in the three-match ODI series after defeats in Perth and Adelaide.
With the series already lost, India will look to avoid a whitewash and might make a couple of changes to try out different combinations or give chances to players who haven't played. Changes are expected to bolster the spin attack and pace options, with Kuldeep Yadav widely tipped to return after being benched in the first two games.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for 3rd ODI against Australia:
1. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the seasoned campaigner is all set to open the innings for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Rohit, who smashed a fifty in the last match, will be crucial at the top of the order for India to provide a solid start. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shubman Gill (Captain)
Shubman Gill will lead India in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Gill, who is all set to partner with Rohit Sharma at the top, has been far from his best in the first two matches, will look to bounce back in the third ODI in Sydney. (Pic credit: BCCI)
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in both the ODIs against Australia in the series so far. Virat will look to bounce-back and finish the series on a high in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer, who is a vital cog in the middle order, is all set to bat at No. 4 spot in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Iyer, who hit a fifty in the last match, will be key for India in handling spin in the middle order. (Pic credit: BCCI)
5. Axar Patel
All-rounder Axar Patel will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. His left-arm spin and lower-order hitting will be crucial for India. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper)
As the team's wicket-keeper and a versatile middle-order batter, KL Rahul adds significant balance to the Indian ODI side. Rahul is all set to bat at No. 6 spot in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Nitish Kumar Reddy
Emerging seam-bowling all-rounder will provide balance and depth in the lower order. In absence of injured Hardik Pandya, Reddy hasn't been able to capitalise on his chances in the first two matches and will look to create an impact in both departments during the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Kuldeep Yadav
India are likely to make a key change in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25, bringing in wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for finger spinner Washington Sundar. Kuldeep, who didn't get the opportunity to play in the first two matches, has been in red- hot form in the last few months and will be key for India on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Mohammed Siraj
In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested due to his workload management, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is all set to once again lead India's bowling attack in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is known for swing and deadly yorkers, will be key for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Prasidh Krishna
India are also likely to drop Harshit Rana and bring in Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. (Pic credit: BCCI)
