NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against England: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur IN
photoDetails

India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against England: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur IN

Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the third Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 10, Thursday at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. After winning the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham by 336 runs, India will look to continue their winning momentum and they are likely to make key changes to their playing XI in the third Test. The return of Jasprit Bumrah will give India a massive boost and the playing conditions at Lord's will also influence their lineup.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the 3rd Test against England:

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

1/11
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in scintillating form, is all set to open the innings for India in the 3rd Test against England at Lord's, London.  

2. KL Rahul

2/11
2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who brings that much-needed experience, is all set to open the innings for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third Test against England at Lord's, London. He is also in fine form in the series.  

3. Karun Nair

3/11
3. Karun Nair

Karun Nair has not been able to perform up to the expectations in the first two matches of the series. However, the team management is likely to back him for the third Test against England at Lord's. Karun is all set to bat at No. 3 for India.  

4. Shubman Gill (Captain)

4/11
4. Shubman Gill (Captain)

Shubman Gill will lead India in the third Test against England at Lord's, London. Gill, who played historic century knocks in the second Test,, will look to continue his good form with the bat in the third match of the ongoing series against England.  

5. Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)

5/11
5. Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)

Explosive middle-order batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is all set to bat at No. 5 for India in the third Test against England at Lord's, London. Pant has been in fine form with the bat and fans would be expecting something similar from the left-handed batter in the third match of the series.  

6. Ravindra Jadeja

6/11
6. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the third Test against England at Lord's, London. He is set to bat at No. 6 for India in the third Test and would look to continue his good form in all three departments of the game.    

7. Washington Sundar

7/11
7. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is once again likely to be favored over Kuldeep Yadav in the third Test for his batting depth and control with the ball, especially after India’s success with two spinners in the second match. His inclusion gives strength to the lower order, which will be crucial on a seamer-friendly Lord’s pitch.  

8. Shardul Thakur

8/11
8. Shardul Thakur

With Lord's offering seamer-friendly Lord’s pitch, Shardul Thakur is likely to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the India's playing XI for the third Test. Nitish didn't do much in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.  

9. Jasprit Bumrah

9/11
9. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test to manage his workload, is confirmed to return for the third Test against England at Lord's, London. Bumrah is set to replace Prasidh Krishna in the Indian playing XI for the third Test.  

10. Akash Deep

10/11
10. Akash Deep

Akash Deep was the standout bowler in the second Test, taking a ten-wicket match haul, earning India their first-ever win at Edgbaston. He will look to continue his heroics with the ball in the third Test at Lord's.  

11. Mohammed Siraj

11/11
11. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who led the attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the second Test, will look to continue his good work with the ball in the third Test at Lord's.   

