NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test Against England: Sai Sudarshan, Kuldeep Yadav IN; Karun Nair, Washington Sundar OUT
India's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test Against England: Sai Sudarshan, Kuldeep Yadav IN; Karun Nair, Washington Sundar OUT

As the high-stakes five-match Test series between India and England heads into its fourth chapter, the Indian team is expected to make strategic changes to bounce back and keep the series alive. With the series hanging in the balance, here’s a look at India’s likely playing XI for the crucial fourth Test. 

 

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

1/11
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to continue at the top of the order. After a stunning knock in the opening Test, he has struggled to convert starts in recent matches. India will be hoping for a return to form from the aggressive left-hander.

 

KL Rahul

2/11
KL Rahul

KL Rahul has looked solid and composed, adapting beautifully to the opening role. His technique and temperament have provided much-needed stability at the top, and he is expected to retain his spot.

 

Sai Sudharsan

3/11
Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is likely to be included in place of Karun Nair, who has failed to deliver in the last two Tests. The young left-hander has been in good domestic form and could add freshness to the top order.

 

Shubman Gill (Captain)

4/11
Shubman Gill (Captain)

Captain Shubman Gill has been the backbone of India's batting this series. With over 600 runs already to his name, including multiple match-defining innings, Gill will continue to anchor the middle order at No. 4.

 

Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper)

5/11
Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper)

Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain, has displayed his trademark flair and maturity through the series. His counter-attacking approach and consistency at No. 5 have been vital for India, and he remains one of the key players.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

6/11
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been India's all-around workhorse. His fighting knock at Lord’s, although in a losing cause, reflected his grit. With both bat and ball, Jadeja remains a vital asset for India.

 

Nitish Kumar Reddy

7/11
Nitish Kumar Reddy

The rising all-rounder impressed with two crucial wickets in the first innings at Lord’s. Nitish Kumar Reddy's ability to break partnerships and add depth to the batting line-up makes him a likely starter for the fourth Test.

 

Kuldeep Yadav

8/11
Kuldeep Yadav

After sitting out the first three Tests, Kuldeep Yadav may finally get a nod. With English batters struggling against quality spin, the wrist-spinner could be a surprise weapon on a worn-out pitch.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

9/11
Jasprit Bumrah

India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, is expected to play for the must-win Test. His ability to strike with the new ball and in crunch situations makes him indispensable, especially with the series on the line.

 

Mohammed Siraj

10/11
Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been relentless with his pace and energy. Whether partnered with or without Bumrah, he has consistently delivered breakthroughs and will be crucial again in unsettling the English batting order.

 

Akash Deep

11/11
Akash Deep

Akash Deep has made a strong impression with his raw pace and bounce. He has been particularly effective against England’s top order and is expected to be retained for his ability to trouble batters in English conditions.

 

