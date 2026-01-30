photoDetails

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to bounce back from their 50-run defeat in Visakhapatnam as they face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the 5th and fifth T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 31.

Having already clinched the series 3-1, the Men in Blue have the opportunity to finish on a high note. This 5th T20I serves as a crucial final tune-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, starting in early February, making team combinations, player form, and workload management key priorities.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for 5th T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram: