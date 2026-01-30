India's predicted playing XI for 5th T20I against New Zealand: Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel IN; Arshdeep Singh OUT; suspense over Sanju Samson's place
Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to bounce back from their 50-run defeat in Visakhapatnam as they face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the 5th and fifth T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 31.
Having already clinched the series 3-1, the Men in Blue have the opportunity to finish on a high note. This 5th T20I serves as a crucial final tune-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, starting in early February, making team combinations, player form, and workload management key priorities.
Here's India's predicted playing XI for 5th T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram:
1. Abhishek Sharma
Despite a golden duck in Visakhapatnam, Abhishek Sharma remains a lock at the top given his explosive form in recent times. Abhishek, the explosive left-handed batter, is all set to open the innings for India in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Sanju Samson
Playing in front of his home crowd in Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson is likely to keep his place in the Indian playing XI despite his poor form in recent times. He is expected to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. Sanju will aim to rediscover form as another failure could see Ishan Kishan take his place as the preferred opener for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan, the left-handed wicket-keeper batter who missed the last match due to injury, is expected to be fit and bat at No. 3 spot for India in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
India captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to bat at No. 4 position in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. Suryakumar will look to lead from the front and score big ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting in February. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball as well firepower in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, who has improved as a player in recent times and played a quickfire knock in the last match, will be another key player for India in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. He is set to bat at No. 6 spot and bowl a few key overs in the middle overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh, who has been in and out of India's T20I setup in recent times, will look to play an impactful knock in the last match of the series and cement his place in the side ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. He is set to play the finisher's role for India in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Axar Patel
Spin all-rounder Axar Patel, who got injured in the first T20I, is expected to be fit for the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. Axar, who gives spin control and lower-order batting depth, is set to replace Ravi Bishnoi in the last match of the series. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana, young pacer who has impressed with his all-round skill in recent times, is all set to play a key role for India in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31.
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead India's bowling attack in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. His exceptional skills with the new ball as well as at the death make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Varun Chakaravarthy
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was rested in the last few games, is expected to make his comeback in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, January 31. He will be key for India in the fifth T20I and is likely to replace Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. (Pic credit: IANS)
