NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For 5th Test Against England: Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah OUT; Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav IN
India's Predicted Playing XI For 5th Test Against England: Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah OUT; Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav IN

Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the fifth and last Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 31 at The Oval, London. Once again, the focus will be on the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah which will influence India's lineup. Kuldeep Yadav is also likely to finally get a chance to play in the series.

With an aim to secure a win at Oval and draw the series, India are likely to make key changes to their playing XI in the fifth Test.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the 5th Test against England:

Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to open the innings for India in the fifth Test against England at The Oval, London. Jaiswal hasn't been able to perform upto the expectations in the last few matches, will look to bounce back.  

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who has been India’s standout batter on the tour, is all set to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fifth Test against England at The Oval, London.  

3. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan, who scored a maiden fifty in 4th Test in Manchester is set to retain his spot at No. 3 for the fifth Test against England at The Oval, London.  

4. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will lead India in the fifth Test against England at The Oval, London. Gill, who has been in red-hot form and has already scored more than 700 runs in the ongoing series, will look to continue his good form with the bat.    

5. Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel is all set to replace Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the fifth Test against England with a fractured toe. Jurel has kept wicket in the series whenever Pant wasn't available and he has been reliable as well.  

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the fifth Test against England. Jadeja, who hit a match saving century in the last match in Manchester, will look to continue his heroics with the bat at No. 6 for India in the fifth Test.  

7. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, who scored a century in Manchester and helped India secure a draw, is set to bat at No. 7 for India during the fifth Test against England. Apart from batting, his off-spin plays a key role in India's bowling attack.  

8. Akash Deep

Akash Deep, who took an impressive ten-wicket haul, earlier in the series, and was ruled out of the 4th Test due to a groin injury is expected to return to India's playing XI in the fifth Test against England. Akash Deep is likely to replace pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to miss the fifth Test due to workload management.  

9. Kuldeep Yadav

India are likely to play Kuldeep Yadav the fifth Test against England at The Oval. Many cricket experts have called for Kuldeep’s inclusion in the Indian Playing XI for his wicket-taking ability, especially on a dry Oval pitch. Kuldeep is likely to replace Shardul Thakur in the playing XI.  

10. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is all set to lead the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the fifth Test against England at The Oval, London. His experience will be vital for India in the fifth Test.  

11. Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm Arshdeep Singh, who was ruled out of the 4th Test due to a thumb injury, has been bowling in the nets and is reportedly fit. He is likely to make his Test debut at The Oval, replacing Anshul Kamboj.

 

