Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the fifth and last Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 31 at The Oval, London. Once again, the focus will be on the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah which will influence India's lineup. Kuldeep Yadav is also likely to finally get a chance to play in the series.

With an aim to secure a win at Oval and draw the series, India are likely to make key changes to their playing XI in the fifth Test.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the 5th Test against England: