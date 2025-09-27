India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan: Harshit Rana OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Suspense Continue Over Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh
Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday. It will be first final between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup history. With Hardik Pandya under injury cloud and Arshdeep Singh's brilliant performance in the Super Over against Sri Lanka on Friday, all eyes will be on India's playing XI for the marquee clash against Pakistan.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan:
1. Abhishek Sharma
Young left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma, who is in red-hot form with the bat, will open the innings for India in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday. Abhishek will look to continue his fearless approach against Pakistani bowlers. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is all set to open the innings for India alongside Abhishek Sharma in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday. Shubman, who has had mixed performances in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, will look to end the tournament on a high. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday. Suryakumar, who is known for his 360-degree strokeplay and innovative batting, hasn't been able to deliver with the bat so far. He will look to end Asia Cup 2025 on a high, both as a batter as well as the skipper of the side. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Tilak Varma
The young southpaw Tilak Varma will look to continue his good form with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025. Tilak is likely to bat at No. 4 for India in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)
Sanju Samson has batted at different positions in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far. Sanju played an important cameo while batting at No. 5 against Sri Lanka and he is likely to bat at the same spot during the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability and handy bowling, was rested in the super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Friday. However, Dube is all set to feature in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday, replacing Harshit Rana in the Indian playing XI. (Pic credit: BCCI)
7. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling give India a much-needed balance. However, his injury in the super 4 match against Sri Lanka has injured the tension in the Indian camp before the final. Hardik was seen holding his left hamstring, and he eventually walked off the field after delivering the first over of Sri Lanka's innings and didn't return to the field for the rest of the innings. If Hardik recovers on time, he will play a key role for India in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
8. Axar Patel
The left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel will add depth to the batting and bowling departments of India in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai. Axar, who has had mixed performances in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, will look to end the tournament on a high. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah was rested during India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday. However, Bumrah is all set to lead India's bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28, Sunday. Unfortunately, Arshdeep Singh, who bowled an exceptional Super Over against Sri Lanka, will have to make way for Bumrah in India's playing XI for the final. (Pic credit: BCCI)
10. Varun Chakaravarthy
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is all set to play a key role for India in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has been in red-hot form with the ball in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. He is all set to play a key role for India in their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28, Sunday. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
