Shubman Gill's return to the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 as vice-captain almost guarantees him a spot as an opener. He is likely to open the innings for India alongside Abhishek Sharma in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan on September 14. With Shubman's return, India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson might have to sit out of India's playing XI in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. However, Sanju has staked his claim for his place with sensational knocks in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). (Pic credit: IANS)