Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2956896https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/indias-predicted-playing-xi-for-asia-cup-2025-match-against-pakistan-sanju-samson-out-shubman-gill-in-jasprit-bumrah-returns-jitesh-sharma-to-bat-at-2956896
NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Pakistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN; Jasprit Bumrah Returns, Jitesh Sharma To Bat At...
photoDetails

India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Pakistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN; Jasprit Bumrah Returns, Jitesh Sharma To Bat At...

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated match in the Asia Cup 2025 campaigner opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. With a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent in the 15-member squad, captain Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have a wealth of options at their disposal for fielding a strong Indian playing XI against Pakistan.  

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan:  

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Abhishek Sharma

1/11
1. Abhishek Sharma

Young left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his fearless stroke play, is all set to open the innings for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

2. Shubman Gill

2/11
2. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's return to the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 as vice-captain almost guarantees him a spot as an opener. He is likely to open the innings for India alongside Abhishek Sharma in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan on September 14. With Shubman's return, India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson might have to sit out of India's playing XI in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. However, Sanju has staked his claim for his place with sensational knocks in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

3. Tilak Varma

3/11
3. Tilak Varma

The young southpaw Tilak Varma, who has been in sensational form in the shorter format of the game, is likely to bat at No. 3 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a key player for India. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

4/11
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. Suryakumar, who is known for his 360-degree strokeplay and innovative batting, will be the linchpin of the Indian batting. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

5. Shivam Dube

5/11
5. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, is likely to bat at No 5 spot for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. Dube's medium pace bowling gives him an edge over Rinku Singh, who might have to miss out on India's playing XI at the early phase of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

6. Hardik Pandya

6/11
6. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling give India a much-needed balance. Star all-rounder is likely to bat at No. 6 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

7. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

7/11
7. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

Jitesh Sharma, who played many key knocks for RCB during the IPL 2025 season while batting lower down the order, is likely to bat at No. 7 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. (Pic credit: BCCI)    

Follow Us

8. Axar Patel

8/11
8. Axar Patel

The left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel will add depth to both the batting and bowling departments. His economical bowling in the middle overs and ability to score crucial runs down the order make him a valuable asset for India at the Asia Cup 2025 matches at the spin-friendly pitches in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

9. Varun Chakaravarthy

9/11
9. Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected to exploit UAE conditions effectively and is set to play a key role for India with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

10. Jasprit Bumrah

10/11
10. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. His exceptional skills with the new ball as well as at the death make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

11. Arshdeep Singh

11/11
11. Arshdeep Singh

The young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has impressed with his ability to swing the new ball and bowl accurate yorkers in the closing stages of an innings, is expected to partner Jasprit Bumrah with the ball against Pakistan. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us
Ind vs PakIndia vs PakistanPak vs IndIND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025India playing XIIndia playing xi vs pakistanIndia likely Playing XI vs PAKIndia predicted Playing XI vs PakistanIND vs PAK India playing XIIND vs PAK India predicted playing XIAbhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma T20I recordsAbhishek Sharma vs PakistanAbhishek Sharma Asia Cup 2025Shubman GillShubman Gill Asia Cup 2025Shubman Gill T20I recordsShubman Gill recordsShubman Gill India squad Asia Cup 2025Shubman Gill vs PakistanTilak VarmaTilak Varma recordsTilak Varma T20I recordsTilak Varma Abhishek SharmaSuryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav India captainSuryakumar Yadav T20I recordsSuryakumar Yadav recordsSuryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025 India captaincySuryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025 vs PakistanShivam DubeShivam Dube T20I recordsHardik PandyaHardik Pandya RecordsHardik Pandya Asia Cup 2025Hardik Pandya vs PakistanHardik Pandya vs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerological Predictions For September 8- 14: Clarity Will Come In Its Divine Time; Say Yes To New Possibilities
camera icon9
title
Technology
Apple Event 2025: From AirPods Pro 3 To New Apple Watch, 9 Big Announcements Expected Apart From iPhone 17 Series India Launch; Check Expected Price
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 8- 14: Stress Could Affect Your Shoulders And Neck, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad IPL players
2 KKR, 4 MI, 1 SRH, 1 GT, 1 RCB, 1 DC, 1 PBKS : Full IPL Representation In India's Probable Asia Cup 11
camera icon12
title
India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI vs UAE - Bumrah, Gill Returns, Rinku, Jitesh Set To Start, Sanju Snubbed
NEWS ON ONE CLICK