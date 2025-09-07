India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Pakistan: Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN; Jasprit Bumrah Returns, Jitesh Sharma To Bat At...
Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated match in the Asia Cup 2025 campaigner opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. With a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent in the 15-member squad, captain Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have a wealth of options at their disposal for fielding a strong Indian playing XI against Pakistan.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan:
1. Abhishek Sharma
Young left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his fearless stroke play, is all set to open the innings for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill's return to the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 as vice-captain almost guarantees him a spot as an opener. He is likely to open the innings for India alongside Abhishek Sharma in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan on September 14. With Shubman's return, India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson might have to sit out of India's playing XI in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. However, Sanju has staked his claim for his place with sensational knocks in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Tilak Varma
The young southpaw Tilak Varma, who has been in sensational form in the shorter format of the game, is likely to bat at No. 3 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a key player for India. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. Suryakumar, who is known for his 360-degree strokeplay and innovative batting, will be the linchpin of the Indian batting. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, is likely to bat at No 5 spot for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. Dube's medium pace bowling gives him an edge over Rinku Singh, who might have to miss out on India's playing XI at the early phase of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling give India a much-needed balance. Star all-rounder is likely to bat at No. 6 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)
Jitesh Sharma, who played many key knocks for RCB during the IPL 2025 season while batting lower down the order, is likely to bat at No. 7 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14. (Pic credit: BCCI)
8. Axar Patel
The left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel will add depth to both the batting and bowling departments. His economical bowling in the middle overs and ability to score crucial runs down the order make him a valuable asset for India at the Asia Cup 2025 matches at the spin-friendly pitches in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Varun Chakaravarthy
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected to exploit UAE conditions effectively and is set to play a key role for India with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. His exceptional skills with the new ball as well as at the death make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Arshdeep Singh
The young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has impressed with his ability to swing the new ball and bowl accurate yorkers in the closing stages of an innings, is expected to partner Jasprit Bumrah with the ball against Pakistan. (Pic credit: IANS)
