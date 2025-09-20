photoDetails

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. India will enter as favorites after topping Group A, having defeated Pakistan in their group stage encounter on September 14. Riding high on an unbeaten run in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025, the India management led by captain Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir will look to field their strongest combination against Pakistan.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan: