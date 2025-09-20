Advertisement
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Against Pakistan: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy IN, Sanju Samson To Bat At...

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. India will enter as favorites after topping Group A, having defeated Pakistan in their group stage encounter on September 14. Riding high on an unbeaten run in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025, the India management led by captain Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir will look to field their strongest combination against Pakistan.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan:

Updated:Sep 20, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
1. Abhishek Sharma

1/11
1. Abhishek Sharma

Young left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his fearless stroke play, is all set to open the innings for India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)    

2. Shubman Gill

2/11
2. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is all set to open the innings for India alongside Abhishek Sharma in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. Shubman, who hasn't been able to perform up to the expectations, will look to bounce back against Pakistan. (Pic credit: IANS)    

3. Tilak Varma

3/11
3. Tilak Varma

The young southpaw Tilak Varma is likely to bat at No. 3 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a key player for India. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

4/11
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. Suryakumar, who is known for his 360-degree strokeplay and innovative batting, will be the linchpin of the Indian batting. (Pic credit: BCCI)

Interestingly, Suryakumar didn't come to bat during the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match on Friday and gave chances to other batters to spend time in the middle.

5. Shivam Dube

5/11
5. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, is likely to bat at No 5 spot for India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. Dube's medium pace bowling has been quite useful for India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

6. Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

6/11
6. Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)

Sanju Samson batted at the No. 3 spot for India in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman on Friday and slammed a fifty. However, Samson is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for India against Pakistan on September 21, Sunday. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

7. Hardik Pandya

7/11
7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling give India a much-needed balance. Star all-rounder is likely to bat at No. 7 for India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)      

8. Axar Patel

8/11
8. Axar Patel

The left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel will add depth to the batting and bowling departments of India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. However, Axar is racing against the time to be fit for Sunday's game after hurting his head while fielding during the Group A fixture against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday.  (Pic credit: IANS)      

9. Varun Chakaravarthy

9/11
9. Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was rested during India's Group A fixture against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. However, Varun is all set to place against Pakistan on Sunday, replacing Harshit Rana in the India's playing XI. (Pic credit: IANS)    

10. Jasprit Bumrah

10/11
10. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was rested during India's Group A fixture against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. However, Bumrah is all set to lead India's bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. His exceptional skills with the new ball as well as at the death make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world. (Pic credit: IANS)    

11. Kuldeep Yadav

11/11
11. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been in red-hot form with the ball in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match. He is all set to play a key role for India in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai on September 21, Sunday. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

 

