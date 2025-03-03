India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy Stays, Harshit Rana To Replace Kuldeep Yadav
Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Steve Smith’s Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. It will be interesting to see if India make any change in their playing XI for the all-important clash or not.
Here's India's Predicted Playing XI for their Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia:
1. Rohit Sharma (Captain)
Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. Rohit, who provides aggressive starts and brings invaluable experience to the top order, would like to continue his heroics as opener.
2. Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
Shubman Gill, who is the vice-captain of the team, will look to continue his red-hot form as India opener in the Champions Trophy 2025 in the semi-final against Australia. Gill complements Rohit Sharma with his technique and temperament.
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, who smashed a fantastic century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match, will bat at crucial No. 3 spot for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. Kohli, who is known for anchoring the innings and accelerating when needed, will be vital for India's success against Australia.
4. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is in the red-hot form in ODI cricket. He played a match-winning knock of 79 off 98 against New Zealand and his batting at No. 4 spot can change the course of the match in India's favour during the semi-final against Australia.
5. Axar Patel
Axar Patel offers depth in batting and is a reliable spin option as well, which makes him a valuable all-rounder for India. Axar has been promoted in the batting order in the ongoing Champions Trophy and he has done well.
6. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)
KL Rahul, who is India's first choice wicket-keeper batter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, adds stability to the middle order. Despite him being off-color in the tournament, India is likely to persist with him for the semi-final against Australia.
7. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya gives that crucial balance to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 with his all-round skill. His power-hitting ability and knack of breaking partnerships has changed the course of the match in India's favour in the ongoing tournament and he will be eager to perform against Australia as well.
8. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja gives India another all-around option. With his left-arm spin and vital batting lower down the order, Jadeja has been a valuable asset for the team in the ongoing Champions Trophy.
9. Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. Shami will look to use the swing and seam movement with the new ball in his favour to give India early breakthroughs.
10. Varun Chakaravarthy
After a match-winning 5-wicket haul against New Zealand, Varun Chakaravarthy is certain to retain his place in the Indian playing XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. His mystery spin is expected to trouble the Australian batters as well.
11. Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana, who is very new to international cricket, has impressed everyone with his bowling skill in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He might replace Kuldeep Yadav for the semi-final as India would like to have one more fast bowling option against Australia.
Trending Photos