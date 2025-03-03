photoDetails

english

2866857

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Steve Smith’s Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. It will be interesting to see if India make any change in their playing XI for the all-important clash or not.

Here's India's Predicted Playing XI for their Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia: