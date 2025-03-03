Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866858https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/indias-predicted-playing-xi-for-champions-trophy-2025-semi-final-vs-australia-varun-chakravarthy-stays-harshit-rana-to-replace-kuldeep-yadav-2866858
NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy Stays, Harshit Rana To Replace Kuldeep Yadav India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy Stays, Harshit Rana To Replace Kuldeep Yadav
photoDetails

India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy Stays, Harshit Rana To Replace Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Steve Smith’s Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. It will be interesting to see if India make any change in their playing XI for the all-important clash or not.

Here's India's Predicted Playing XI for their Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia:

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Rohit Sharma (Captain)

1/11
1. Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. Rohit, who provides aggressive starts and brings invaluable experience to the top order, would like to continue his heroics as opener. 

Follow Us

2. Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

2/11
2. Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

Shubman Gill, who is the vice-captain of the team, will look to continue his red-hot form as India opener in the Champions Trophy 2025 in the semi-final against Australia. Gill complements Rohit Sharma with his technique and temperament.  

Follow Us

3. Virat Kohli

3/11
3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who smashed a fantastic century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match, will bat at crucial No. 3 spot for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. Kohli, who is known for anchoring the innings and accelerating when needed, will be vital for India's success against Australia.  

Follow Us

4. Shreyas Iyer

4/11
4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is in the red-hot form in ODI cricket. He played a match-winning knock of 79 off 98 against New Zealand and his batting at No. 4 spot can change the course of the match in India's favour during the semi-final against Australia.  

Follow Us

5. Axar Patel

5/11
5. Axar Patel

Axar Patel offers depth in batting and is a reliable spin option as well, which makes him a valuable all-rounder for India. Axar has been promoted in the batting order in the ongoing Champions Trophy and he  has done well.

 

Follow Us

6. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

6/11
6. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

KL Rahul, who is India's first choice wicket-keeper batter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, adds stability to the middle order. Despite him being off-color in the tournament, India is likely to persist with him for the semi-final against Australia.

 

Follow Us

7. Hardik Pandya

7/11
7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya gives that crucial balance to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 with his all-round skill. His power-hitting ability and knack of breaking partnerships has changed the course of the match in India's favour in the ongoing tournament and he will be eager to perform against Australia as well.  

Follow Us

8. Ravindra Jadeja

8/11
8. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja gives India another all-around option. With his left-arm spin and vital batting lower down the order, Jadeja has been a valuable asset for the team in the ongoing Champions Trophy.   

Follow Us

9. Mohammed Shami

9/11
9. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. Shami will look to use the swing and seam movement with the new ball in his favour to give India early breakthroughs.

 

Follow Us

10. Varun Chakaravarthy

10/11
10. Varun Chakaravarthy

After a match-winning 5-wicket haul against New Zealand, Varun Chakaravarthy is certain to retain his place in the Indian playing XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. His mystery spin is expected to trouble the Australian batters as well.  

Follow Us

11. Harshit Rana

11/11
11. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana, who is very new to international cricket, has impressed everyone with his bowling skill in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He might replace Kuldeep Yadav for the semi-final as India would like to have one more fast bowling option against Australia.

Follow Us
IND vs AUS playing xiIND vs AUS Predicted Playing XIIndia predicted playing XI Vs AustraliaIndian Playing XIIndia predicted playing XIIndia predicted playing XI Champions Trophy 2025India playing XI Champions TrophyInd Vs AusAus Vs IndIndia vs AustraliaIndia predicted playing XI vs AustraliaICC Champions TrophyChampions Trophy 2025ICC Champions Trophy 2025Rohit Sharma Champions TrophyRohit Sharma vs AustraliaRohit Sharma captaincyShubman GillShubman Gill Champions Trophy 2025Virat KohliVirat Kohli Champions Trophy 2025Virat Kohli vs AustraliaKL RahulKL Rahul Champions Trophy 2025Shreyas IyerShreyas Iyer Champions Trophy 2025Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya Champions Trophy 2025Ravindra JadejaHarshit RanaKuldeep YadavAxar PatelMohammed ShamiVarun ChakravarthyVarun Chakravarthy Champions Trophy 2025Champions Trophy 2025 fiferTeam Indiaindian cricket team
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
happy birthday shraddha kapoor
Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Iconic Dialogues That Left A Lasting Impact On Netizens
camera icon10
title
Top 10 Richest Cities In India: THIS City Leads With Billionaires
Top 10 Richest Cities In India: THIS City Leads With Billionaires, Bengaluru’s Rank Will Surprise You
camera icon8
title
New passport rules
New Passport Rules: Birth Certificates Mandatory If You Are Born After This Date — What It Means For Those Born Before
camera icon9
title
PM Modi
PM Modi Goes On Lion Safari At Gujarat's Gir National Park And Spots The Beast - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
How To Create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card On Ayushman App And Get Free Rs 5 Lakh Treatment Under PMJAY?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK