India's Predicted Playing XI For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final Against South Africa: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma To Open; Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Under Spotlight Once Again
A new winner of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be crowned as India and South Africa lock horns in a historic final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, reached the final after a thrilling semifinal win over Australia and will aim for their maiden ODI World Cup title. However, India will enter the contest with only faint memories of their crushing league-stage defeat against South Africa, who have been in scintillating form on their march to a maiden Women’s ODI World Cup final.
Based on recent team performances, expert analyses, and the semifinal lineup, India's predicted playing XI for the final emphasizes a balanced batting order with spin-heavy bowling to exploit the pitch conditions.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa:
1. Smriti Mandhana (Opener, Vice-Captain)
Star batter Smriti Mandhana will open the innings for India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Smriti, a consistent top-order batter, will be key for India's success in the final. (Pic credit: BCCI)
2. Shafali Verma (Opener)
Shafali Verma, an aggressive batter, who was brought as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal for the semifinals is expected to retain her spot as second opener for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa, despite a quick dismissal. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a match-winning knock of 127 runs against Australia in the semi-final, is all set to bat at No. 3 spot in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Jemimah will look to continue her red-hot form in the final. (Pic credit: BCCI)
4. Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Harmanpreet, who is known for rising to the big occasion, will look to play a big role in the historic final. (Pic credit: BCCI)
5. Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma, the dependable off-spinner and crucial lower-order batter, will be key for India's success in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
6. Richa Ghosh (Wicket-Keeper)
Richa Ghosh, the explosive lower-middle order hitter and wicketkeeper, will be the X-factor for India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
7. Amanjot Kaur
All-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who has made handy contributions with bat and ball, throughout the tournament, once again will be a key player for India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
8. Radha Yadav
Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who is known for her variations, is also likely to feature in India's playing XI in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, some suggest Sneh Rana as an alternative for extra batting. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Kranti Gaud
Young Kranti Gaud, who has emerged as key pacer for India in the tournament, will look to contribute in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (Pic credit: BCCI)
10. Sree Charani
N. Shree Charani, the young left-armer known for variety in spin attack, will be key for India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (Pic credit: BCCI)
11. Renuka Singh Thakur
Renuka Singh Thakur, who is a consistent wicket-taker and known for his deadly swing, will lead India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
