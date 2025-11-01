photoDetails

english

2978848

A new winner of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be crowned as India and South Africa lock horns in a historic final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, reached the final after a thrilling semifinal win over Australia and will aim for their maiden ODI World Cup title. However, India will enter the contest with only faint memories of their crushing league-stage defeat against South Africa, who have been in scintillating form on their march to a maiden Women’s ODI World Cup final.

Based on recent team performances, expert analyses, and the semifinal lineup, India's predicted playing XI for the final emphasizes a balanced batting order with spin-heavy bowling to exploit the pitch conditions.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa: