India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy OUT; Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav IN

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its climax, with defending champions India set to face New Zealand in the high-stakes final on Sunday, March 8, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The much-anticipated final promises fireworks, as India, under captain Suryakumar Yadav, aim to lift their third T20 World Cup title on home soil, while New Zealand look to claim their maiden title in the format after a gritty run to the final.

As the teams finalise preparations, speculation is rife about India's playing XI for this blockbuster clash with experts suggesting a tactical tweak to the lineup that powered India past England in a thrilling semi-final victory at Wankhede Stadium. The key changes involve dropping opener Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, with explosive finisher Rinku Singh and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav coming in.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand: