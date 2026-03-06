India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy OUT; Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav IN
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its climax, with defending champions India set to face New Zealand in the high-stakes final on Sunday, March 8, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The much-anticipated final promises fireworks, as India, under captain Suryakumar Yadav, aim to lift their third T20 World Cup title on home soil, while New Zealand look to claim their maiden title in the format after a gritty run to the final.
As the teams finalise preparations, speculation is rife about India's playing XI for this blockbuster clash with experts suggesting a tactical tweak to the lineup that powered India past England in a thrilling semi-final victory at Wankhede Stadium. The key changes involve dropping opener Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, with explosive finisher Rinku Singh and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav coming in.
Here's India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand:
1. Sanju Samson (WK and Opener)
Sanju Samson, who has been in red-hot form, is all set to open the innings for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. After playing match-winning knocks in the last two matches, Sanju will look to continue his heroics with the bat in the final.
2. Ishan Kishan (Opener)
Ishan Kishan who has played key knocks for India in the tournament so far, is set to partner Sanju Samson as the second opener in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Ishan, who has batted at No.3 spot in last few matches, is all set to replace Abhishek Sharma at the top. Abhishek is likely to be dropped for the final after his below-par performances in the tournament so far.
3. Tilak Varma
Reliable at No. 3, offering composure and spin-handling ability.
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
The skipper at No. 4, in prime 360-degree form and key to the chase or setting totals.
5. Shivam Dube
Power-hitting all-rounder for middle-overs muscle.
6. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder will be crucial with bat and ball.
7. Rinku Singh
Game-changing finisher with a stellar record in high-pressure situations.
8. Axar Patel
Spin all-rounder for control and lower-order hitting.
9. Kuldeep Yadav
Wrist-spin wizard to exploit any turn and trouble NZ's middle order.
10. Arshdeep Singh
Death-bowling specialist with yorkers and variations.
11. Jasprit Bumrah
The trump card, expected to lead the attack with his unplayable lengths.
