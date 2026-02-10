Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3015661https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/indias-predicted-playing-xi-for-t20-world-cup-2026-match-against-namibia-arshdeep-singh-out-jasprit-bumrah-in-sanju-samson-to-replace-abhishek-sharma-3015661
NewsPhotosIndia's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia: Arshdeep Singh OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Sanju Samson to replace Abhishek Sharma
photoDetails

India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia: Arshdeep Singh OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Sanju Samson to replace Abhishek Sharma

After a solid 29-run victory against the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Gerhard Erasmus' Namibia in their next match of the tournament on Thursday, February 12 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Defending champions India will look to maintain their winning momentum against Namibia. However, Indian playing XI for the upcoming clash might look a little different as fitness concerns and tactical rotations come into play.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia:

Updated:Feb 10, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Sanju Samson

1/11
1. Sanju Samson

Opener Abhishek Sharma struggled with an upset stomach during India's opening match against the USA. Abhishek, who was dismissed for a duck, did not take the field during the second innings (USA's chase). He was substituted, with Sanju Samson handling fielding duties in his place. Abhishek also reportedly left a team dinner at coach Gautam Gambhir's residence early amid illness concerns. If he needs more time to recover, Sanju Samson is likely to replace the left-hander batter in India's playing XI for their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

2. Ishan Kishan

2/11
2. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, the left-handed wicket-keeper batter, who has been in red-hot form and recently smashed his maiden T20I century in the match against New Zealand, is set to open the innings for India at their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

3. Tilak Varma

3/11
3. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, who has been a mainstay for India in the batting department in recent times, is set to bat at No.3 spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

4/11
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Attacking batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA on February 7 in Mumbai. Suryakumar, who played a match-winning knock for India in their last game, is expected to bat at No. 4 position against Namibia on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

5. Hardik Pandya

5/11
5. Hardik Pandya

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball as well firepower in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

6. Shivam Dube

6/11
6. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, who has improved as a player in recent times and played quickfire knocks in the New Zealand T20I series, will be another key player for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. He is set to bat at No. 6 spot and bowl a few key overs in the middle overs. (Pic credit: BCCI)      

Follow Us

7. Rinku Singh

7/11
7. Rinku Singh

Left-handed batter Rinku Singh is set to play the finisher's role for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. After failing to score big in the last match, he will look to bounce back in style. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

Follow Us

8. Axar Patel

8/11
8. Axar Patel

Spin all-rounder Axar Patel, who produced a fine performance in the last match, will give India spin control and lower-order batting depth, in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

Follow Us

9. Jasprit Bumrah

9/11
9. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the tournament opener against the USA due to a high fever, is likely to fit for India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. If fit, Bumrah is likely to replace Arshdeep Singh in India's playing XI for the Namibia match. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

10. Mohammed Siraj

10/11
10. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who produced a match winning performance with the ball in the last match, will look to continue his heroics in India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

11. Varun Chakravarthy

11/11
11. Varun Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be a key asset for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us
IND vs NAMIndia vs NamibiaIndia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026India playing XIIndia playing XI vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026India predicted playing XI vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 matchIND vs NAM India playing XIIND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 India playing XIIndia predicted playing XI vs NamibiaIND vs NAM India Predicted playing XIAbhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma T20 World Cup 2026Abhishek Sharma health updateSanju SamsonSanju Samson vs NamibiaIshan KishanIshan Kishan T20 World Cup 2026Tilak VarmaTilak Varma T20 World Cup 2026Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya T20 World Cup 2026Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav India captaincySuryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup 2026Axar PatelAxar Patel T20 World Cup 2026Shivam DubeShivam Dube T20 World Cup 2026Rinku SinghVarun ChakravarthyVarun Chakravarthy T20 World Cup 2026Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah T20 World Cup 2026Md SirajArshdeep SinghGautam GambhirGautam Gambhir India T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check top pros and cons
camera icon7
title
EPS-95
EPFO wage ceiling revision ahead: PF salary limit of Rs 15,000, ESIC cap of Rs 21,000 under Govt review
camera icon6
title
Fixed Deposit
Fixed Deposit interest rates February 2026: 6 Banks have revised FD rates, check list
camera icon7
title
bioluminescent beaches
India's bioluminescent beaches: Witness this natural phenomenon at these five destinations | Check
camera icon12
title
ICC PCB demands
Which demands of Pakistan Cricket Board were rejected by ICC to end boycott drama