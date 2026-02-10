India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia: Arshdeep Singh OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Sanju Samson to replace Abhishek Sharma
After a solid 29-run victory against the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Gerhard Erasmus' Namibia in their next match of the tournament on Thursday, February 12 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Defending champions India will look to maintain their winning momentum against Namibia. However, Indian playing XI for the upcoming clash might look a little different as fitness concerns and tactical rotations come into play.
Here's India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia:
1. Sanju Samson
Opener Abhishek Sharma struggled with an upset stomach during India's opening match against the USA. Abhishek, who was dismissed for a duck, did not take the field during the second innings (USA's chase). He was substituted, with Sanju Samson handling fielding duties in his place. Abhishek also reportedly left a team dinner at coach Gautam Gambhir's residence early amid illness concerns. If he needs more time to recover, Sanju Samson is likely to replace the left-hander batter in India's playing XI for their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
2. Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan, the left-handed wicket-keeper batter, who has been in red-hot form and recently smashed his maiden T20I century in the match against New Zealand, is set to open the innings for India at their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
3. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma, who has been a mainstay for India in the batting department in recent times, is set to bat at No.3 spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
Attacking batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA on February 7 in Mumbai. Suryakumar, who played a match-winning knock for India in their last game, is expected to bat at No. 4 position against Namibia on Thursday. (Pic credit: BCCI)
5. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball as well firepower in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, who has improved as a player in recent times and played quickfire knocks in the New Zealand T20I series, will be another key player for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. He is set to bat at No. 6 spot and bowl a few key overs in the middle overs. (Pic credit: BCCI)
7. Rinku Singh
Left-handed batter Rinku Singh is set to play the finisher's role for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. After failing to score big in the last match, he will look to bounce back in style. (Pic credit: BCCI)
8. Axar Patel
Spin all-rounder Axar Patel, who produced a fine performance in the last match, will give India spin control and lower-order batting depth, in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)
9. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the tournament opener against the USA due to a high fever, is likely to fit for India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. If fit, Bumrah is likely to replace Arshdeep Singh in India's playing XI for the Namibia match. (Pic credit: BCCI)
10. Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj, who produced a match winning performance with the ball in the last match, will look to continue his heroics in India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)
11. Varun Chakravarthy
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be a key asset for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia on Thursday in Delhi. (Pic credit: BCCI)
