India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia: Arshdeep Singh OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Sanju Samson to replace Abhishek Sharma

After a solid 29-run victory against the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Gerhard Erasmus' Namibia in their next match of the tournament on Thursday, February 12 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Defending champions India will look to maintain their winning momentum against Namibia. However, Indian playing XI for the upcoming clash might look a little different as fitness concerns and tactical rotations come into play.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia: