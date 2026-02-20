India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa: Will Gautam Gambhir drop Abhishek Sharma? Axar Patel to replace Washington Sundar
As the T20 World Cup 2026 enters its high-stakes Super 8 stage, all eyes are on the massive clash between defending champions India and a formidable South Africa, which is scheduled for February 22, 2026, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match is a repeat of the 2024 final and carries immense psychological weight and pits two powerhouses against each other in Super 8 Group 1 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.
India, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, enter the match with momentum from an unbeaten group stage campaign, while Aiden Markram-led South Africa bring their own strong form and a bowling attack capable of troubling any batting lineup. India's team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, will likely prioritize balance, explosive batting, and a potent bowling unit featuring world-class pacers.
Based on the form of players and recent injury updates, here's India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa:
1. Abhishek Sharma
Despite India's winning streak, the opening pair has raised some eyebrows. Abhishek Sharma, known for his aggressive intent, has struggled in the group stages, registering back to back ducks in three matches. While there is talk about his spot, the Gautam Gambhir-led management is likely to persist with him to capitalize on the batting-friendly Ahmedabad deck in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Ishan Kishan (wk)
Ishan Kishan, the left-handed wicket-keeper batter, who has been in red-hot form and played a match-winning knock against Pakistan, is set to partner Ishan Kishan for the second openers slot in the in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma, the young left-hander has been consistent and offers stability, with the ability to rotate strike and attack spin. Tilak is set to bat at No.3 spot in India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
Attacking batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead India in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. The captain and premier T20 batter, expected to bat at No. 4 for maximum impact in the middle overs. His 360-degree game is key against South Africa's varied attack on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will give India that much-needed balance with bat and ball as well firepower in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, who has improved as a player in recent times and played a match winning knock in the last game against the Netherlands, will be another key player for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. He is set to bat at No. 6 spot and bowl a few key overs in the middle overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh is set to play the finisher's role for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. Apart from batting, his fielding has been also impressive in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Axar Patel
Spin all-rounder Axar Patel, who was rested for the last match, is all set to replace Washington Sundar in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Jasprit Bumrah
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead India's bowling attack in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. His exceptional skills with the new ball as well as at the death make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world and he will be key for India's success against South Africa. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer, will be crucial for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. Arshdeep's swing and yorkers could trouble South Africa in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Varun Chakaravarthy
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be a key asset for India in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
