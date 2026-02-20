India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa: Will Gautam Gambhir drop Abhishek Sharma? Axar Patel to replace Washington Sundar

photoDetails

As the T20 World Cup 2026 enters its high-stakes Super 8 stage, all eyes are on the massive clash between defending champions India and a formidable South Africa, which is scheduled for February 22, 2026, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match is a repeat of the 2024 final and carries immense psychological weight and pits two powerhouses against each other in Super 8 Group 1 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

India, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, enter the match with momentum from an unbeaten group stage campaign, while Aiden Markram-led South Africa bring their own strong form and a bowling attack capable of troubling any batting lineup. India's team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, will likely prioritize balance, explosive batting, and a potent bowling unit featuring world-class pacers.

Based on the form of players and recent injury updates, here's India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa: