Shubman Gill-led India will face Roston Chase's West Indies in the upcoming two-test series, which will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2. The upcoming India vs West Indies series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be crucial for both sides.

With the series at home on spin-friendly pitches, India is expected to prioritize a spin-heavy attack while maintaining balance with all-rounders and a solid top order. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested due to his workload management, while Shreyas Iyer might make his Test comeback. On the other hand, eyes will also be on Rishabh Pant's fitness for the upcoming home series.

Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the Test series against West Indies: