India's Predicted Playing XI For Test Series Against West Indies: Shreyas Iyer IN, Karun Nair OUT; Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested, Rishabh Pant Likely To Miss Out
Shubman Gill-led India will face Roston Chase's West Indies in the upcoming two-test series, which will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2. The upcoming India vs West Indies series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be crucial for both sides.
With the series at home on spin-friendly pitches, India is expected to prioritize a spin-heavy attack while maintaining balance with all-rounders and a solid top order. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested due to his workload management, while Shreyas Iyer might make his Test comeback. On the other hand, eyes will also be on Rishabh Pant's fitness for the upcoming home series.
Here's India's predicted Playing XI for the Test series against West Indies:
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to open the innings for India in the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Jaiswal will look to give explosive starts to India with the bat in the home series. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. KL Rahul
KL Rahul, who was India’s standout batter on the England tour, is all set to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the upcoming Test series against West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan couldn't perform upto the expectations during the Test tour of England but team management is likely to give another opportunity to the talented youngster to bat at No. 3 during the upcoming Test series against West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill, who had a fantastic tour of England as a player as well as captain, is set to lead India in the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Gill will look to continue his red-hot form in Test cricket at home. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Shreyas Iyer
As per reports, Shreyas Iyer might make his comeback to the Indian Test team during the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Shreyas, who is currently leading India A against Australia A hasn't scored much in the unofficial Test at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. However, selectors and team management might consider him, given his experience and form in other tournaments.
If Shreyas is selected in India's squad for the West Indies series, he is likely to replace Karun Nair, who couldn't perform up to the expectations on England tour. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper)
Dhruv Jurel is likely to play as the first choice wicket-keeper batter for India in the absence of the Rishabh Pant, in the upcoming Test series against West Indies
After suffering a severe injury in the Old Trafford Test during the England tour, Rishabh Pant has reportedly started his rehabilitation at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, given the nature of the injury and lack of time, it is very unlikely that Pant will be fit for the home series against West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja will give that perfect balance to the Indian team with his all-round skills during the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Jadeja, who produced an impressive performance with the bat on England tour, will look to create a massive impact in both departments during the home series. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar, who produced impressive performances with both bat and ball during the England tour, will be a key player for India during the upcoming Test series against West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, who didn't get the opportunity to play any Test on England tour, is finally set to play the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Kuldeep, who has been in fine form with the ball, in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, will be a key player for India during the home series against West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj, who was the star performer for India on England tour with the ball, is all set to lead the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Bumrah is likely to be rested for the West Indies due to his workload management. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna, who produced noticeable performance on England tour with the ball, is all set to partner Mohammed Siraj in the fast bowling department in the upcoming Test series against West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)
