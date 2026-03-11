India's T20 World Cup 2026 heroes who are ready to deliver for CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, DC, SRH in IPL 2026 - Check in pics
After their historic victory at the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad, Indian players are gearing up for the high-octane environment of IPL 2026. With the tournament kicking off on March 28, the franchises are preparing to welcome back their world-beating stars.
Many members of the India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad will now represent their respective franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the upcoming IPL 2026 season.
Here's a look at the Indian T20 World Cup 2026 squad members bound for these teams and how they could impact the upcoming IPL 2026 season:
CSK: Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who will represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, played key roles in India's T20 World Cup 2026 title win. Sanju, who earned Player of the Tournament honors with 321 runs at a blistering strike rate of 199.37, brings explosive opening potential and sharp glovework. His ability to dismantle attacks early could pair perfectly with CSK's stable middle order. Joining him is all-rounder Shivam Dube, whose left-handed power-hitting and handy medium-pace bowling added depth to India's lineup. Dube's 217 runs and nine wickets in the World Cup highlight his dual-threat capability, making him a key asset for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS/CSK)
MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians (MI) boast the most stacked contingent from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, with four pivotal players set to drive their campaign. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to glory, offers innovative 360-degree batting that can turn games single-handedly. Young Tilak Varma impressed with his composure under pressure during the tournament. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, with 217 runs at a strike rate of 160.74 and nine wickets, embodies MI's aggressive ethos - his finishing skills and seam bowling will be crucial. Anchoring the attack is Jasprit Bumrah, the joint-leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 12.42, whose yorkers and variations remain unmatched. This quartet could propel MI back to title contention. (Pic credit: IANS)
CSK: Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube
KKR: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders have two dependable specialist players from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Rinku Singh, the finisher extraordinaire, brings ice-cool temperament and power-hitting to KKR's lower order. Complimenting him is mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, whose deceptive variations trouble most of the batters in the world. With KKR's spin-heavy strategy, Chakaravarthy's ability to control the middle overs could be a game-changer on turning tracks. (Pic credit: IANS)
PBKS: Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings will rely on left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to lead their bowling unit. A standout in the India's T20 World Cup 2026 with his swing and death-over precision, Arshdeep's early breakthroughs and yorker mastery make him indispensable. In IPL 2026, expect him to exploit seaming conditions and partner with PBKS's overseas quicks for a formidable attack. (Pic credit: IANS)
GT: Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar
Gujarat Titans have two key members - pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Washington Sundar - from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Siraj, who stepped in as an injury replacement and delivered consistent wickets with his outswing and pace, will add firepower to GT's seam department in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Sundar, the off-spinning all-rounder, provides economical bowling and useful lower-order batting - his contributions in spin-friendly venues align perfectly with GT's balanced approach. (Pic credit: IANS)
DC: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav
Delhi Capitals continue their spin dominance with all-rounder Axar Patel and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Axar, India's vice-captain in the T20 World Cup 2026, offers left-arm spin, accurate batting, and electric fielding - his all-round prowess stabilizes DC's lineup. Kuldeep, a wicket-taking machine with his flight and guile, was instrumental in India's middle-over control against Pakistan. Together, they form a lethal duo for DC that could exploit IPL's varied pitches. (Pic credit: IANS)
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a dynamic pair in Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Left-handed opener Abhishek, with his aggressive strokeplay and part-time spin, set the tone for India's innings multiple times in the World Cup. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who smashed 317 runs at a strike rate of 193.29, brings firepower and agility behind the stumps. Their partnership could give SRH blistering starts, reminiscent of their national exploits. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos