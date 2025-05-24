photoDetails

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, May 24 announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Test series to be played in England from June 20. Shubman Gill was appointed India's new Test captain while Rishabh Pant was named as deputy.

B Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh have been picked in India's Test squad for the first time while Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur have made their comebacks. However, there was no place for Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan in the India squad for the England tour.

Let's take a look at the major takeaways from India's Test squad for England: