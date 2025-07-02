India's Top 5 Century-Makers In Test Wins Vs SENA Teams: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Close Behind
Few Indian batting greats have stood out with their exceptional performances in Test victories against SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Here are the top 5 players.
Sachin Tendulkar - 9 Centuries in Wins vs SENA
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with nine Test centuries in victories over SENA nations. His shakable technique and determination made him a prolific match-winner, including key knocks in biting overseas conditions.
Master Blaster At Its Best
Most notably, Tendulkar struck five centuries in Australia and two each in England and South Africa while leading India to Test triumphs, reinforcing his legacy as the ultimate reliability performer in challenging foreign conditions.
Cheteshwar Pujara - 9 Centuries in Wins vs SENA
Rock-solid middle-order anchor Cheteshwar Pujara has also amassed nine centuries in victorious Tests against SENA sides. His ultra-disciplined, patient approach has been pivotal in grinding down strong bowling attacks on tough tracks.
Pujara’s Impact Vs Australia
Pujara’s most impactful performances came with big hundreds in crucial overseas Tests, such as 123 in Adelaide and 106 in Melbourne, directly influencing match outcomes in India’s favor against Australia.
Virat Kohli - 7 Centuries in Wins vs SENA
Virat Kohli scored seven match-winning Test centuries in victories against SENA opposition. His aggressive intent, unrivaled fitness, and killer instinct turned tight games in India’s favor, especially abroad.
Aggressive Kohli
Kohli boasts a combined total of 12 Test tons in SENA countries overall, with seven coming in India’s winning causes. Highlights include centuries at Edgbaston and pivotal hundreds in Australia, underpinning his reputation as India’s most successful overseas Test captain
Rohit Sharma - 7 Centuries in Wins vs SENA
Opener Rohit Sharma has compiled seven Test centuries in wins over SENA nations, anchoring India’s innings with power-packed starts. His adaptability in tricky foreign conditions helped shift momentum early.
Contribution For The Team
Notable knocks include a masterful 127 at The Oval and multiple big scores at home and abroad, all contributing directly to team victories, cementing Rohit's role as a premier match-changer in Indian cricket.
Virender Sehwag - 5 Centuries in Wins vs SENA
Iconic aggressor Virender Sehwag tallied five Test centuries in wins over SENA teams, often blowing away opponents with his explosive strokeplay. His fearless batting up front dismantled intimidating bowling attacks.
Sehwag’s Intent
Signature innings included his 183 at Nottingham and 206 at Mumbai, both contributing to strong Indian victories. Sehwag’s aggressive intent rewrote match narratives and remains a highlight of India’s overseas cricketing success
Trending Photos