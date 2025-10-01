Inside Abhishek Sharma’s Luxurious Asia Cup 2025 Gift Haval H9 SUV: Check Price, Specifications And More - In Pics
India’s rising star Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup 2025 after scoring 314 runs at an average of 44.85. In recognition of his outstanding performance, he was gifted a Haval H9 SUV. Here are the whopping prices and specifications of the car.
Abhishek Sharma Shines in Asia Cup 2025
India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma was crowned the Player of the Tournament after a brilliant run in the Asia Cup 2025.
Tournament Stats
Abhishek scored 314 runs in 7 innings, averaging 44.85, including three crucial half-centuries that powered India’s campaign.
Record-Breaking Feat
He not only won matches for India but also set a world record in ICC T20I Rankings, climbing to the highest rating ever achieved by a batter that is 931.
Special Recognition
To celebrate his extraordinary performance, Abhishek was given a brand-new Haval H9 SUV, a premium full-size Chinese SUV.
Cash Prize Bonus
Along with the SUV, Abhishek also received a cash prize of USD 15,000 (around Rs 13.3 lakh), adding to his accolades.
About the Haval H9
The Haval H9 is a rugged yet luxurious SUV manufactured by Great Wall Motors (China), known for its powerful design and features.
Price Tag in India
The Haval H9 is expected to command a hefty price in India. Its on-road price is estimated to start around Rs 35 lakh in Delhi. Other reports convert its Middle East listed price to about Rs 33.6 lakh. Also, some sources expect it to be priced nearer to Rs 40 lakh when launched domestically.
Dimensions & Space
It measures around 4,950 mm in length, placing it in the premium SUV category, offering a spacious and comfortable cabin.
Off-Road Capabilities
The SUV is built for versatility, combining off-road strength with on-road comfort, making it a standout gift for a cricketer.
Loaded with Features
From luxury interiors to modern safety tech and infotainment, the Haval H9 offers everything expected in a world-class SUV.
All Images: X, BCCI, CAR.Com
