Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2966882https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-abhishek-sharma-s-luxurious-asia-cup-2025-gift-haval-h9-suv-check-price-specifications-and-more-in-pics-2966882
NewsPhotosInside Abhishek Sharma’s Luxurious Asia Cup 2025 Gift Haval H9 SUV: Check Price, Specifications And More - In Pics
photoDetails

Inside Abhishek Sharma’s Luxurious Asia Cup 2025 Gift Haval H9 SUV: Check Price, Specifications And More - In Pics

India’s rising star Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup 2025 after scoring 314 runs at an average of 44.85. In recognition of his outstanding performance, he was gifted a Haval H9 SUV. Here are the whopping prices and specifications of the car. 

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma Shines in Asia Cup 2025

1/10
Abhishek Sharma Shines in Asia Cup 2025

India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma was crowned the Player of the Tournament after a brilliant run in the Asia Cup 2025.

 

Follow Us

Tournament Stats

2/10
Tournament Stats

Abhishek scored 314 runs in 7 innings, averaging 44.85, including three crucial half-centuries that powered India’s campaign.

 

Follow Us

Record-Breaking Feat

3/10
Record-Breaking Feat

He not only won matches for India but also set a world record in ICC T20I Rankings, climbing to the highest rating ever achieved by a batter that is 931.

 

Follow Us

Special Recognition

4/10
Special Recognition

To celebrate his extraordinary performance, Abhishek was given a brand-new Haval H9 SUV, a premium full-size Chinese SUV.

 

Follow Us

Cash Prize Bonus

5/10
Cash Prize Bonus

Along with the SUV, Abhishek also received a cash prize of USD 15,000 (around  Rs 13.3 lakh), adding to his accolades.

 

Follow Us

About the Haval H9

6/10
About the Haval H9

The Haval H9 is a rugged yet luxurious SUV manufactured by Great Wall Motors (China), known for its powerful design and features.

 

Follow Us

Price Tag in India

7/10
Price Tag in India

The Haval H9 is expected to command a hefty price in India. Its on-road price is estimated to start around Rs 35 lakh in Delhi. Other reports convert its Middle East listed price to about Rs 33.6 lakh.  Also, some sources expect it to be priced nearer to Rs 40 lakh when launched domestically. 

 

Follow Us

Dimensions & Space

8/10
Dimensions & Space

It measures around 4,950 mm in length, placing it in the premium SUV category, offering a spacious and comfortable cabin.

 

Follow Us

Off-Road Capabilities

9/10
Off-Road Capabilities

The SUV is built for versatility, combining off-road strength with on-road comfort, making it a standout gift for a cricketer.

 

Follow Us

Loaded with Features

10/10
Loaded with Features

From luxury interiors to modern safety tech and infotainment, the Haval H9 offers everything expected in a world-class SUV.

All Images: X, BCCI, CAR.Com

 

Follow Us
Abhishek SharmaAsia Cup 2025Haval H9 SuvAbhishek Sharma Asia Cup 2025Player of the Tournament Asia CupHaval H9 SUV India priceAbhishek Sharma giftAsia Cup 2025 awardsAbhishek Sharma cricket newsHaval H9 specs IndiaAsia Cup 2025 star playerIndia cricket rising starsAsia Cup 2025 highlightsAbhishek Sharma half-centuriesluxury SUV gift for cricketerAbhishek Sharma cash prizeAbhishek Sharma ICC rankingAsia Cup 2025 player awardsHaval H9 SUV gift for cricketerAbhishek Sharma highest runsIndia cricket heroAsia Cup 2025 cricket newsAbhishek Sharma performance highlightscricket player giftsHaval H9 luxury SUV IndiaAbhishek Sharma Asia Cup recordcricket award ceremonies 2025Asia Cup MVP IndiaAbhishek Sharma Asia Cup statsIndia cricket young talentsAbhishek Sharma SUV giftcricket achievements Asia Cup 2025Abhishek Sharma top scorer Asia Cupcricket luxury prizesHaval H9 SUV features India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Weight loss
HIIT Workout Routine For Weight Loss: Exercises To Burn Belly Fat And Sculpt Toned Legs Fast
camera icon8
title
Happy Durga Ashtami 2025
Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Priyanka Chopra In India, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor Seek Maa Durga’s Blessings - In Pics
camera icon11
title
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule
India Women’s Cricket Team Full Schedule For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Dates, Venues & Key Matches You Can’t Miss
camera icon6
title
Rishab Shetty Fee
Kantara: Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty's Fee Revealed: Film Made On A Staggering Budget Of Rs 125 Cr, How Much Is The Leading Star Earning?
camera icon10
title
Team India schedule 2025
Team India’s Full 2025 Cricket Schedule After Asia Cup 2025 Win – In Pics