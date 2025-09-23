photoDetails

english

2963366

Abhishek Sharma, known for his fearless batting style owns a lavish bungalow in Amritsar, Punjab. The house features a grand entrance gate, a spacious living room for family gatherings, and a large swing perfect for relaxation. Often seen sharing glimpses of his home on social media, Abhishek highlights both luxury and comfort. His opulent residence reflects his growing success, lifestyle, and rising stature in Indian cricket.