Inside Abhishek Sharma's Luxurious Amritsar House Worth Crores: India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace
Abhishek Sharma, known for his fearless batting style owns a lavish bungalow in Amritsar, Punjab. The house features a grand entrance gate, a spacious living room for family gatherings, and a large swing perfect for relaxation. Often seen sharing glimpses of his home on social media, Abhishek highlights both luxury and comfort. His opulent residence reflects his growing success, lifestyle, and rising stature in Indian cricket.
Abhishek Sharma's Match Winning Knock Against Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Fours, smashing 74 off just 39 balls to grab the Player of the Match award.
Abhishek Sharma vs Haris Rauf
Abhishek and Gill had heated moments with Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi during the match at DICS. After the game, Abhishek said the bowlers were needlessly hostile, prompting him to respond with his bat rather than words.
A Grand Entrance
Abhishek Sharma’s house in Amritsar welcomes visitors with an eye-catching, majestic entrance gate that reflects elegance and class.
Modern Interiors
The interiors are designed with a blend of luxury and comfort, featuring stylish décor and contemporary touches that make the home stand out.
Expansive Living Room
The spacious living room is one of the highlights, offering a perfect space for family gatherings and relaxation after long cricket tours.
Prime Location
The property is situated in an upscale neighborhood of Amritsar, Punjab, showcasing the young cricketer’s growing success and stature.
Charming Outdoor Swing
A large outdoor swing adds a touch of leisure, where Abhishek and his family often unwind and enjoy the pleasant weather together.
Reflection of Success
Though the exact cost of the house remains undisclosed, its size and design clearly represent Abhishek’s rising cricketing career and growing net worth.
Yuvraj-Abhishek Bonding
Abhishek’s bold batting style is inspired by his mentor and idol Yuvraj Singh, and the two share a strong bond that goes beyond cricket.
