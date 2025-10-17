Inside Anil Kumble’s Real-Life Love Story: How India’s Legendary Spinner Married a Divorcee and Adopted His Stepdaughter
Anil Kumble, legendary Indian cricketer and one of India’s greatest spinners, made headlines not just for his cricketing records but for marrying Chethana Ramatheertha, a divorcee with a young daughter, Aaruni. Their inspiring love story began when Kumble met Chethana at her workplace, offering support during her legal battle for custody. In 1999, they tied the knot, and Kumble legally adopted Aaruni, later welcoming two more children, Svasti and Mayas. Despite public scrutiny and criticism, the couple built a strong, private family life. Kumble’s marriage highlights courage, loyalty, and unconditional love, making it a timeless tale in Indian cricket history.
1. Love Beyond Social Norms
Anil Kumble fell in love with Chethana Ramatheertha while she was still a divorcee. Despite societal judgment, he pursued a genuine connection based on respect and understanding.
2. Meeting Chethana After Her Divorce
Chethana had just ended her troubled marriage and was rebuilding her life. Kumble’s first encounter at her workplace blossomed into friendship and eventually, love.
3. Supporting Through Custody Battles
Chethana’s legal fight for her daughter Aaruni’s custody was intense. Kumble stood by her side, proving that marrying a divorcee comes with real-life responsibilities he embraced wholeheartedly.
4. Patience Won Her Trust
Chethana initially hesitated to remarry. Kumble’s patient approach and genuine support allowed her to trust him, demonstrating that love with a divorcee requires empathy and understanding.
5. Their 1999 Marriage Made Headlines
The couple tied the knot in 1999, defying societal norms and media scrutiny. Marrying a divorcee with a child was unconventional but highlighted Kumble’s strong values and character.
6. Adoption of Stepdaughter Aaruni
Kumble legally adopted Aaruni, Chethana’s daughter, showing unwavering commitment to his new family. His actions spoke louder than public criticism.
7. Facing Public Backlash Fearlessly
Critics questioned Kumble’s decision to marry a divorcee, but he ignored negativity. His choice reflects courage and integrity, emphasizing that real love often challenges social expectations.
8. Building a Strong Family
Post-marriage, Kumble and Chethana welcomed two more children, Svasti and Mayas, balancing a high-profile cricket career with a peaceful, private family life.
9. Chethana’s Supportive Role
Chethana, a literary scholar, stepped away from her career to focus on family. Her quiet strength complemented Kumble’s calm personality, creating a resilient home environment.
10. A Timeless Lesson in Love and Courage
Anil Kumble’s marriage to a divorcee shows that real relationships are about trust, patience, and standing by loved ones in adversity. Their story remains inspirational and timeless.
