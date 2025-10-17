Inside Anil Kumble’s Real-Life Love Story: How India’s Legendary Spinner Married a Divorcee and Adopted His Stepdaughter

photoDetails

Anil Kumble, legendary Indian cricketer and one of India’s greatest spinners, made headlines not just for his cricketing records but for marrying Chethana Ramatheertha, a divorcee with a young daughter, Aaruni. Their inspiring love story began when Kumble met Chethana at her workplace, offering support during her legal battle for custody. In 1999, they tied the knot, and Kumble legally adopted Aaruni, later welcoming two more children, Svasti and Mayas. Despite public scrutiny and criticism, the couple built a strong, private family life. Kumble’s marriage highlights courage, loyalty, and unconditional love, making it a timeless tale in Indian cricket history.