Inside Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding; Guests, viral photos & emotional moments - In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a private ceremony in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. Videos from the wedding quickly went viral online, showing Sachin Tendulkar blessing the couple and several cricket personalities including MS Dhoni attending the event. The wedding has drawn massive interest among cricket fans due to the Tendulkar family’s popularity and Arjun’s growing cricket career. Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket, Arjun was recently traded to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026. The wedding marks a major personal milestone as he prepares for an important new phase in his professional journey.