Inside Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding; Guests, viral photos & emotional moments - In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a private ceremony in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. Videos from the wedding quickly went viral online, showing Sachin Tendulkar blessing the couple and several cricket personalities including MS Dhoni attending the event. The wedding has drawn massive interest among cricket fans due to the Tendulkar family’s popularity and Arjun’s growing cricket career. Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket, Arjun was recently traded to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026. The wedding marks a major personal milestone as he prepares for an important new phase in his professional journey.
1. Intimate Mumbai ceremony attended by cricket stars
Arjun Tendulkar married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a private yet star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding drew attention because of the Tendulkar family’s prominence in cricket and the presence of several high-profile guests.
2. Sachin Tendulkar’s emotional moment goes viral
One of the most widely shared moments from the wedding video shows Sachin Tendulkar smiling as he showers flower petals on the newly married couple, symbolising a proud father celebrating a major milestone in Arjun Tendulkar’s life.
3. MS Dhoni spotted arriving with wife Sakshi
Former India captain MS Dhoni attended the wedding alongside wife Sakshi Dhoni. His appearance generated huge buzz online, with fans sharing clips of the cricket legend arriving at the ceremony venue.
4. Engagement announced months before the wedding
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged in August 2025. The engagement announcement had already sparked strong interest among cricket fans and social media users, making the wedding one of the most talked-about celebrity events.
5. Saaniya Chandhok’s prominent business family background
Saaniya Chandhok comes from a well-known Mumbai business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, and has long been associated with the Tendulkar family's inner circle.
6. Sara Tendulkar’s sangeet dance goes viral online
Another widely shared moment from the celebrations featured Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar dancing during the sangeet ceremony. The clip rapidly circulated on social media platforms and generated millions of views.
7. Gautam Gambhir attended before India’s T20 World Cup semi-final
India head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the wedding shortly before India’s T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England, highlighting how the ceremony coincided with one of the biggest matches of the tournament.
8. Venue reportedly hosted Indian team during World Cup
Reports suggest the wedding ceremony took place at the same hotel where the Indian team was staying ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final, making it easier for players and staff members to attend the celebration.
9. Arjun Tendulkar building his own cricket identity
Despite constant comparisons with his father, Arjun Tendulkar has steadily built his own career as a bowling all-rounder, representing Goa in domestic cricket and previously playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
10. IPL career and new chapter with Lucknow Super Giants
Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Arjun Tendulkar was traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants. The wedding comes at a key moment in his career as he prepares for a fresh start with his new franchise.
