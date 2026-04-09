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NewsPhotosInside Babar Azam’s lavish Lahore home worth PKR 1,23,00,00,000: location, design, luxury features explained
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Inside Babar Azam’s lavish Lahore home worth PKR 1,23,00,00,000: location, design, luxury features explained

Babar Azam’s lavish house in Lahore’s DHA Phase 5 highlights his rise as one of Pakistan’s biggest cricket stars. Featuring neo-classical architecture, luxury interiors, a trophy room, and modern amenities, the property reflects both elegance and functionality. With growing search interest around Babar Azam’s lifestyle, net worth, and home details, this story captures key insights fans are actively looking for. The house also signals his brand value and financial success in international cricket. As cricket popularity surges, especially in India and Pakistan, such lifestyle-driven content continues to dominate Google Discover and search trends.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
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1. Designed by top architects with a personalised vision

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1. Designed by top architects with a personalised vision

Babar Azam’s Lahore house was designed by renowned architects, combining neo-classical architecture with modern aesthetics, reflecting his personal taste and lifestyle preferences while maintaining functionality and visual elegance. Photo Credit - X

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2. Prime location in DHA Phase 5 boosts property value

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2. Prime location in DHA Phase 5 boosts property value

The house is located in DHA Phase 5 Lahore, one of Pakistan’s most upscale residential areas, known for security, elite neighbourhoods, and high real estate value, making it a premium celebrity residence. Photo Credit - X

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3. Spacious layout enhances luxury living experience

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3. Spacious layout enhances luxury living experience

The home features a wide, open layout with uncluttered spaces, ensuring natural light flow and comfort, a key characteristic of modern luxury homes designed for both relaxation and social gatherings. Photo Credit - X

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4. Elegant bedroom design reflects minimal luxury trend

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4. Elegant bedroom design reflects minimal luxury trend

Babar Azam’s bedroom features hardwood flooring, premium furniture, and a minimalist aesthetic, aligning with global luxury interior trends focused on comfort, simplicity, and high-quality materials. Photo Credit - X

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5. Dedicated trophy room showcases cricket legacy

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5. Dedicated trophy room showcases cricket legacy

A massive trophy room highlights Babar Azam’s cricket achievements, acting as a personal museum that reinforces his stature in international cricket and adds emotional and symbolic value to the home. Photo Credit - X

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6. Designer living room blends classic and modern decor

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6. Designer living room blends classic and modern decor

The living room includes a Chesterfield sofa, textured drapes, and curated decor elements, combining traditional luxury with modern styling, creating a sophisticated and visually rich environment. Photo Credit - X

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7. Entertainment lounge designed for hosting guests

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7. Entertainment lounge designed for hosting guests

The house includes a large lounge area divided into multiple sections, designed for entertainment and relaxation, making it ideal for hosting guests and private gatherings in a premium setting. Photo Credit - X

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8. Premium bathroom with modern spa-like features

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8. Premium bathroom with modern spa-like features

The bathroom features a dark-themed luxury design, equipped with a rain shower and large bathtub, reflecting spa-inspired architecture commonly seen in high-end celebrity homes. Photo Credit - X

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9. Landscaped gardens elevate visual appeal and privacy

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9. Landscaped gardens elevate visual appeal and privacy

The outdoor area includes well-maintained gardens with greenery and floral elements, enhancing privacy while contributing to the aesthetic appeal and calm environment of the property. Photo Credit - X

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10. A true reflection of Babar Azam’s success and lifestyle

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10. A true reflection of Babar Azam’s success and lifestyle

The house represents Babar Azam’s journey from a rising cricketer to a global star, combining luxury, comfort, and personal identity, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in Pakistan. Photo Credit - X

 

 

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