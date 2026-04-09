Inside Babar Azam’s lavish Lahore home worth PKR 1,23,00,00,000: location, design, luxury features explained

photoDetails

english

3035348

Babar Azam’s lavish house in Lahore’s DHA Phase 5 highlights his rise as one of Pakistan’s biggest cricket stars. Featuring neo-classical architecture, luxury interiors, a trophy room, and modern amenities, the property reflects both elegance and functionality. With growing search interest around Babar Azam’s lifestyle, net worth, and home details, this story captures key insights fans are actively looking for. The house also signals his brand value and financial success in international cricket. As cricket popularity surges, especially in India and Pakistan, such lifestyle-driven content continues to dominate Google Discover and search trends.