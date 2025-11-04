Inside BCCI’s Pay Gap: How India’s World Cup-Winning Women Cricketers Earn 10% of Men Despite Equal Match Fees

photoDetails

India's historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph has reignited debate around BCCI’s salary structure for women cricketers compared to men. Despite achieving equal match fees in 2022 — ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I — annual retainerships remain significantly lower for the women’s team. Top women players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma earn ₹50 lakh annually, while the men’s top grade earns ₹7 crore. With a ₹51 crore reward announced for the World Cup win and growing fan support, the push for true pay parity in Indian cricket is stronger than ever.