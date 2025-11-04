Advertisement
Inside BCCI’s Pay Gap: How India’s World Cup-Winning Women Cricketers Earn 10% of Men Despite Equal Match Fees

India's historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph has reignited debate around BCCI’s salary structure for women cricketers compared to men. Despite achieving equal match fees in 2022 — ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I — annual retainerships remain significantly lower for the women’s team. Top women players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma earn ₹50 lakh annually, while the men’s top grade earns ₹7 crore. With a ₹51 crore reward announced for the World Cup win and growing fan support, the push for true pay parity in Indian cricket is stronger than ever.

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
1. Equal Match Fees, But Not Equal Salaries

1. Equal Match Fees, But Not Equal Salaries

 

Since 2022, India’s women cricketers earn ₹15L per Test, ₹6L per ODI, and ₹3L per T20I, matching men’s fees — but their annual retainers remain significantly lower, creating ongoing pay-parity buzz.

2. Women’s Top Grade Earns ₹50 Lakh, Men Earn ₹7 Crore

2. Women’s Top Grade Earns ₹50 Lakh, Men Earn ₹7 Crore

 

BCCI’s Grade A contract gives women ₹50 lakh, while men receive ₹7 crore — a 14x gap despite identical national representation, sparking renewed equal-pay discussions among fans and experts.

3. Three Contract Grades for Women, Four for Men

3. Three Contract Grades for Women, Four for Men

 

Women are classified into A (₹50L), B (₹30L), C (₹10L) while men have A+ (₹7Cr), A (₹5Cr), B (₹3Cr), C (₹1Cr) — highlighting unequal structural tiers in BCCI contracts.

4. India's Women Earn Just 10% of Men’s Annual Salary Pool

4. India's Women Earn Just 10% of Men’s Annual Salary Pool

 

Even with equal match fees, women cricketers’ total annual earnings are roughly 10% of men’s, driven by fewer matches and lower central contract slabs.

5. Stars Like Harmanpreet & Mandhana in Top Tier

5. Stars Like Harmanpreet & Mandhana in Top Tier

 

Top icons — Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma — fall in Category A. Emerging superstars Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh sit in Grade B, signalling future growth.

6. India’s Women Play Fewer Matches Than Men

6. India’s Women Play Fewer Matches Than Men

 

Despite equal per-match pay, women play fewer international fixtures annually, resulting in lower cumulative income — a key factor shaping the perceived pay gap debate.

7. ₹51 Crore Reward for World Cup Champions Sets Record

7. ₹51 Crore Reward for World Cup Champions Sets Record

 

BCCI awarded the 2025 champions a ₹51-crore prize, more than Australia received for the 2023 Men’s World Cup — marking a massive milestone for women’s cricket in India.

8. Rising Viewership Boosts Commercial Potential

8. Rising Viewership Boosts Commercial Potential

 

The packed DY Patil Stadium and record-breaking TV numbers signal a surge in women’s cricket popularity, increasing brand interest and future sponsorship deals — especially after this historic victory.

9. Equal Pay Policy Sparks Global Appreciation

9. Equal Pay Policy Sparks Global Appreciation

 

India is among the few boards offering equal international match fees — a bold move boosting India’s reputation as a leader in women's cricket equality and athlete empowerment.

 

10. Big Revenue Jump Expected With WPL & ICC Calendar

10. Big Revenue Jump Expected With WPL & ICC Calendar

With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and more ICC events, revenue streams are set to grow, paving the path for future contract hikes, bigger match schedules, and commercial parity.

