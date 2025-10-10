Inside Gautam Gambhir’s ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Luxurious Peek Into the Team India Coach’s Royal Lifestyle

photoDetails

english

2970059

Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s luxurious Delhi mansion worth ₹20 crore, a stunning blend of elegance, comfort, and cricketing legacy. The Team India head coach’s lavish home in Old Rajinder Nagar features a grand foyer, modern interiors, a trophy-filled wall of fame, and a state-of-the-art gym. Designed in soothing white and brown tones, the mansion includes a private spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, and lush garden space where Gambhir and wife Natasha Jain often unwind. With premium architecture, curated art, and family-friendly spaces, Gautam Gambhir’s house reflects his success, discipline, and refined taste — truly a symbol of luxury and achievement.