Inside Gautam Gambhir’s ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Luxurious Peek Into the Team India Coach’s Royal Lifestyle
Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s luxurious Delhi mansion worth ₹20 crore, a stunning blend of elegance, comfort, and cricketing legacy. The Team India head coach’s lavish home in Old Rajinder Nagar features a grand foyer, modern interiors, a trophy-filled wall of fame, and a state-of-the-art gym. Designed in soothing white and brown tones, the mansion includes a private spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, and lush garden space where Gambhir and wife Natasha Jain often unwind. With premium architecture, curated art, and family-friendly spaces, Gautam Gambhir’s house reflects his success, discipline, and refined taste — truly a symbol of luxury and achievement.
1. A ₹20-Crore Masterpiece in the Heart of Delhi
Located in Old Rajinder Nagar, Gautam Gambhir’s mansion is estimated at ₹20 crore — a luxurious retreat combining contemporary design with classic Indian charm.
2. The Grand Foyer That Welcomes Royalty
The entrance opens into a grand foyer with marble flooring, elegant chandeliers, and minimalistic art — exuding sophistication from the moment you step in.
3. Wall of Fame Celebrating His Cricketing Journey
A highlight of Gambhir’s home is the Wall of Fame, showcasing his World Cup medals, IPL trophies, Arjuna Award, and signed jerseys from memorable matches.
4. Luxurious Living Room with Cricket Touches
The living room blends modern décor with cricket nostalgia, featuring display cases filled with memorabilia, wooden furniture, and warm lighting.
5. Master Bedroom That Defines Tranquility
Gambhir and Natasha’s bedroom is designed with soft tones, plush furnishings, and a private reading nook, offering serenity after hectic schedules.
6. Spa-Like Ensuite with Jacuzzi and Rain Shower
The ensuite bathroom resembles a luxury spa, complete with a Jacuzzi, rain shower, and ambient lighting — perfect for relaxation.
7. State-of-the-Art Gym for Fitness Enthusiasts
Gambhir maintains peak fitness in his in-house gym, equipped with high-end machines and personal training space for strength and cardio sessions.
8. Private Sauna and Spa Zone
The mansion also includes a dedicated sauna and spa area, allowing the coach to unwind after long coaching sessions or intense days at the nets.
9. Kids’ Room Designed for Comfort and Creativity
Daughters Aazeen and Anaiza enjoy a cozy kids’ room featuring pastel hues, soft lighting, and playful décor that balance comfort and elegance.
10. Outdoor Garden and Yoga Space
The lush green garden and open-air yoga zone offer Gambhir and Natasha a peaceful retreat for meditation and morning workouts.
11. A Grand Study and Office Space
His study room features a large mahogany desk, book-lined shelves, and trophies — symbolizing his focus, discipline, and love for cricket strategy.
12. High-End Home Theatre for Family Time
The private home theatre is equipped with surround sound and recliner seating, creating the perfect setting for movie nights with family.
13. Modern Kitchen with Elegant Finishing
The spacious modular kitchen features wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, and ambient lighting, designed for both luxury and functionality.
14. Artistic Interiors with White and Brown Palette
Gambhir’s home décor blends white and brown tones, giving every room a grounded yet luxurious feel, complemented by handpicked art and sculptures.
15. Spacious Patio for Hosting Guests
The outdoor patio doubles as an entertainment area for friends and family, ideal for small gatherings and festive celebrations.
16. Personalized Trophy Room of Glory
The dedicated trophy room houses priceless memorabilia — including match balls, autographed bats, and photographs from his most iconic innings.
17. Chandeliers and Natural Light Add Grandeur
Floor-to-ceiling windows and crystal chandeliers illuminate the mansion, allowing sunlight to flood in and enhance its regal beauty.
18. Luxury Cars That Complement His Lifestyle
His car collection includes a BMW 530D, Audi Q5, and Mahindra Bolero Stinger, reflecting his taste for performance and style.
19. Multiple High-Value Properties in Delhi-NCR
Apart from this mansion, Gambhir owns two more luxurious properties worth ₹15 crore — one in Karol Bagh and another in Noida.
20. A Mansion That Mirrors His Legacy and Discipline
Every corner of Gambhir’s home tells a story — from his cricketing milestones to his rise as Team India’s head coach, it’s a space built on passion and perseverance.
