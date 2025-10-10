Advertisement
Inside Gautam Gambhir's ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Luxurious Peek Into the Team India Coach's Royal Lifestyle
Inside Gautam Gambhir’s ₹20-Crore Delhi Mansion: A Luxurious Peek Into the Team India Coach’s Royal Lifestyle

Step inside Gautam Gambhir’s luxurious Delhi mansion worth ₹20 crore, a stunning blend of elegance, comfort, and cricketing legacy. The Team India head coach’s lavish home in Old Rajinder Nagar features a grand foyer, modern interiors, a trophy-filled wall of fame, and a state-of-the-art gym. Designed in soothing white and brown tones, the mansion includes a private spa, sauna, Jacuzzi, and lush garden space where Gambhir and wife Natasha Jain often unwind. With premium architecture, curated art, and family-friendly spaces, Gautam Gambhir’s house reflects his success, discipline, and refined taste — truly a symbol of luxury and achievement.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 07:07 AM IST
1. A ₹20-Crore Masterpiece in the Heart of Delhi

1/20
1. A ₹20-Crore Masterpiece in the Heart of Delhi

Located in Old Rajinder Nagar, Gautam Gambhir’s mansion is estimated at ₹20 crore — a luxurious retreat combining contemporary design with classic Indian charm.

2. The Grand Foyer That Welcomes Royalty

2/20
2. The Grand Foyer That Welcomes Royalty

The entrance opens into a grand foyer with marble flooring, elegant chandeliers, and minimalistic art — exuding sophistication from the moment you step in.

3. Wall of Fame Celebrating His Cricketing Journey

3/20
3. Wall of Fame Celebrating His Cricketing Journey

A highlight of Gambhir’s home is the Wall of Fame, showcasing his World Cup medals, IPL trophies, Arjuna Award, and signed jerseys from memorable matches.

4. Luxurious Living Room with Cricket Touches

4/20
4. Luxurious Living Room with Cricket Touches

The living room blends modern décor with cricket nostalgia, featuring display cases filled with memorabilia, wooden furniture, and warm lighting.

5. Master Bedroom That Defines Tranquility

5/20
5. Master Bedroom That Defines Tranquility

Gambhir and Natasha’s bedroom is designed with soft tones, plush furnishings, and a private reading nook, offering serenity after hectic schedules.

6. Spa-Like Ensuite with Jacuzzi and Rain Shower

6/20
6. Spa-Like Ensuite with Jacuzzi and Rain Shower

The ensuite bathroom resembles a luxury spa, complete with a Jacuzzi, rain shower, and ambient lighting — perfect for relaxation.

7. State-of-the-Art Gym for Fitness Enthusiasts

7/20
7. State-of-the-Art Gym for Fitness Enthusiasts

Gambhir maintains peak fitness in his in-house gym, equipped with high-end machines and personal training space for strength and cardio sessions.

8. Private Sauna and Spa Zone

8/20
8. Private Sauna and Spa Zone

The mansion also includes a dedicated sauna and spa area, allowing the coach to unwind after long coaching sessions or intense days at the nets.

9. Kids’ Room Designed for Comfort and Creativity

9/20
9. Kids’ Room Designed for Comfort and Creativity

Daughters Aazeen and Anaiza enjoy a cozy kids’ room featuring pastel hues, soft lighting, and playful décor that balance comfort and elegance.

10. Outdoor Garden and Yoga Space

10/20
10. Outdoor Garden and Yoga Space

The lush green garden and open-air yoga zone offer Gambhir and Natasha a peaceful retreat for meditation and morning workouts.

11. A Grand Study and Office Space

11/20
11. A Grand Study and Office Space

His study room features a large mahogany desk, book-lined shelves, and trophies — symbolizing his focus, discipline, and love for cricket strategy.

12. High-End Home Theatre for Family Time

12/20
12. High-End Home Theatre for Family Time

The private home theatre is equipped with surround sound and recliner seating, creating the perfect setting for movie nights with family.

13. Modern Kitchen with Elegant Finishing

13/20
13. Modern Kitchen with Elegant Finishing

The spacious modular kitchen features wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, and ambient lighting, designed for both luxury and functionality.

14. Artistic Interiors with White and Brown Palette

14/20
14. Artistic Interiors with White and Brown Palette

Gambhir’s home décor blends white and brown tones, giving every room a grounded yet luxurious feel, complemented by handpicked art and sculptures.

15. Spacious Patio for Hosting Guests

15/20
15. Spacious Patio for Hosting Guests

The outdoor patio doubles as an entertainment area for friends and family, ideal for small gatherings and festive celebrations.

16. Personalized Trophy Room of Glory

16/20
16. Personalized Trophy Room of Glory

The dedicated trophy room houses priceless memorabilia — including match balls, autographed bats, and photographs from his most iconic innings.

17. Chandeliers and Natural Light Add Grandeur

17/20
17. Chandeliers and Natural Light Add Grandeur

Floor-to-ceiling windows and crystal chandeliers illuminate the mansion, allowing sunlight to flood in and enhance its regal beauty.

18. Luxury Cars That Complement His Lifestyle

18/20
18. Luxury Cars That Complement His Lifestyle

His car collection includes a BMW 530D, Audi Q5, and Mahindra Bolero Stinger, reflecting his taste for performance and style.

19. Multiple High-Value Properties in Delhi-NCR

19/20
19. Multiple High-Value Properties in Delhi-NCR

Apart from this mansion, Gambhir owns two more luxurious properties worth ₹15 crore — one in Karol Bagh and another in Noida.

20. A Mansion That Mirrors His Legacy and Discipline

20/20
20. A Mansion That Mirrors His Legacy and Discipline

Every corner of Gambhir’s home tells a story — from his cricketing milestones to his rise as Team India’s head coach, it’s a space built on passion and perseverance.

