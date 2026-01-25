Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3010296https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-hardik-pandya-s-luxurious-multi-crore-watch-collection-from-richard-mille-rm-to-patek-philippe-check-whopping-price-3010296
NewsPhotosInside Hardik Pandya’s luxurious multi-crore watch collection: From Richard Mille RM to Patek Philippe - check whopping price
photoDetails

Inside Hardik Pandya’s luxurious multi-crore watch collection: From Richard Mille RM to Patek Philippe - check whopping price

Hardik Pandya is better known for his luxurious watch collection, and he flaunts it in matches and practice sessions. The price of his luxury watch collection is worth more than 60 crore. Here are some of his collections. 

Updated:Jan 25, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Richard Mille RM 27-04

1/8
Richard Mille RM 27-04

Hardik Pandya owns the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal, a highly exclusive, lightweight watch created for tennis star Rafael Nadal, valued at around s 20 crore. 

 

Follow Us

Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon

2/8
Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon

Hardik Pandya also owns the Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial edition,a limited-edition piece priced at around Rs 6.9 crore, featuring advanced engineering and a bold design that matches his dynamic.

 

Follow Us

Patek Philippe Nautilus Series

3/8
Patek Philippe Nautilus Series

Hardik Pandya owns several Patek Philippe Nautilus models, including 5712R, Platinum 5711, and the Perpetual Calendar 5740/1G, with prices ranging from Rs 1.5-2 crore each. These watches reflect craftsmanship and elegance.

 

Follow Us

Rolex Daytona Rainbow

4/8
Rolex Daytona Rainbow

Another showstopper is the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, adorned with sapphires and diamonds, valued at Rs 4-5 crore, adding a luxurious touch to Pandya’s off-field look.

 

Follow Us

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

5/8
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

Hardik Pandya's collection includes several ultra-luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak models, notably the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked and the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in 18K rose gold priced at Rs 3.25 Crore. 

 

Follow Us

Rolex Eye of the Tiger

6/8
Rolex Eye of the Tiger

Hardik Pandya owns an exclusive and rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "Eye of the Tiger" (Reference 116588TBR), which has a market value of around Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.

 

Follow Us

More Luxury Watches

7/8
More Luxury Watches

Apart from this watches Hardik Pandya owns more luxury watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille and more signfying his investment in luxurious timepieces.

 

Follow Us

A Collector, Not Just an Owner

8/8
A Collector, Not Just an Owner

Hardik Pandya’s watch collection isn’t about brand endorsement, it’s about exclusivity, rarity and identity. With multiple watches valued higher than cricket prize money, his wristwear places him among the top luxury watch collectors in global sport.

Follow Us
Hardik PandyaBCCIT20 World Cup 2026Ind vs NZHardik Pandya watch collection 2025Hardik Pandya luxury watchesAsia Cup 2025 Hardik Pandya styleRichard Mille PandyaRolex Daytona Rainbow HardikPatek Philippe Nautilus PandyaHardik Pandya fashion India cricketcricket stars luxury accessoriesHardik Pandya wristwatch collectionAsia Cup 2025 fashion trendsPandya watch viral newsIndian cricketers luxury lifestyleHardik Pandya off-field style
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon31
title
The 50
The 50: Yuvika Chaudhary–Prince Narula, Sapna Choudhary, Maxtern Meet the 32 confirmed contestants of Farah Khan’s reality show
camera icon9
title
visa free countries
Visa-Free destinations for Indian passport holders - Plan your international trips for long weekends
camera icon6
title
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day special: From Raazi to Border 2; 5 Actresses who brought stories of courage and patriotism to life
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope today, January 24, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, focus and determination will open new doors
camera icon10
title
High cost of living
World's costliest countries where living dents your pocket: 10 nations with high expenses