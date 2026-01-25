Inside Hardik Pandya’s luxurious multi-crore watch collection: From Richard Mille RM to Patek Philippe - check whopping price
Hardik Pandya is better known for his luxurious watch collection, and he flaunts it in matches and practice sessions. The price of his luxury watch collection is worth more than 60 crore. Here are some of his collections.
Richard Mille RM 27-04
Hardik Pandya owns the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal, a highly exclusive, lightweight watch created for tennis star Rafael Nadal, valued at around s 20 crore.
Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon
Hardik Pandya also owns the Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial edition,a limited-edition piece priced at around Rs 6.9 crore, featuring advanced engineering and a bold design that matches his dynamic.
Patek Philippe Nautilus Series
Hardik Pandya owns several Patek Philippe Nautilus models, including 5712R, Platinum 5711, and the Perpetual Calendar 5740/1G, with prices ranging from Rs 1.5-2 crore each. These watches reflect craftsmanship and elegance.
Rolex Daytona Rainbow
Another showstopper is the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, adorned with sapphires and diamonds, valued at Rs 4-5 crore, adding a luxurious touch to Pandya’s off-field look.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Hardik Pandya's collection includes several ultra-luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak models, notably the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked and the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in 18K rose gold priced at Rs 3.25 Crore.
Rolex Eye of the Tiger
Hardik Pandya owns an exclusive and rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "Eye of the Tiger" (Reference 116588TBR), which has a market value of around Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.
More Luxury Watches
Apart from this watches Hardik Pandya owns more luxury watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille and more signfying his investment in luxurious timepieces.
A Collector, Not Just an Owner
Hardik Pandya’s watch collection isn’t about brand endorsement, it’s about exclusivity, rarity and identity. With multiple watches valued higher than cricket prize money, his wristwear places him among the top luxury watch collectors in global sport.
