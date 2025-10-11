Advertisement
Inside Hardik Pandya's Luxury Car Collection: From Lamborghini Urus SE To Rolls Royce Phantom - Check In Pics
Inside Hardik Pandya’s Luxury Car Collection: From Lamborghini Urus SE To Rolls Royce Phantom - Check In Pics

Hardik Pandya turns 32 today and is well known for his luxurious lifestyle. From wearing branded clothes to owning high-class cars, here are some of the luxury car collections. 

 

Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is as well-known for his flair off the field as on it. His garage boasts a mix of high-end cars and SUVs that reflect his passion for performance, luxury, and style.

 

New Addition – Lamborghini Urus SE

New Addition – Lamborghini Urus SE

Recently, Pandya added a Lamborghini Urus SE to his collection. This hybrid SUV, finished in yellow, blends performance with eco credentials and is a standout in his fleet. 

 

Mercedes-AMG G63

Mercedes-AMG G63

A constant on his roster is the Mercedes-AMG G63. Known for its bold design and power, Pandya has been spotted driving it often, whether for family or casual drives. 

 

Range Rover Lineup

Range Rover Lineup

Pandya owns multiple Range Rovers, including a Range Rover Vogue and likely an “Autobiography” variant. These vehicles combine off-road capability with luxury. 

 

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

One of the showpieces in his collection is the Lamborghini Huracán EVO, painted in striking orange. A supercar with a V10 engine, it’s among the most talked-about rides he owns. 

 

Audi A6

Audi A6

Pandya’s more refined side comes through in his Audi A6, a luxury sedan that offers both comfort and sophistication, one of his earlier high-end purchases. 

 

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Among his ultra-luxury vehicles is the Rolls-Royce Phantom, a symbol of opulence and prestige that sits at the top of many celebrity car collections. 

 

Lexus LM (MPV)

Lexus LM (MPV)

To balance performance with practicality, Pandya owns a Lexus LM 350h, a high-end MPV that caters to family comfort and space. 

 

Other Vehicles & Varied Taste

Other Vehicles & Varied Taste

He also owns more modest cars like a Toyota Etios and a Jeep Compass, showing diversity in his collection and sometimes of sentimental value. 

 

Mix of Utility and Glamour

Mix of Utility and Glamour

Pandya’s collection stands out for its blend: performance beasts, luxury cruisers, and practical vehicles. Whether it’s the roar of a supercar or comfort for family rides, his choices reveal a well-rounded car connoisseur.

 

