Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2964508https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-hardik-pandya-s-stunning-watch-collection-from-richard-mille-rm-to-patek-philippe-check-whopping-price-2964508
NewsPhotosInside Hardik Pandya’s Stunning Watch Collection; From Richard Mille RM To Patek Philippe - Check Whopping Price
photoDetails

Inside Hardik Pandya’s Stunning Watch Collection; From Richard Mille RM To Patek Philippe - Check Whopping Price

Hardik Pandya is better known for his luxurious watch collection, and he flaunts it in matches and practice sessions. The price of his luxury watch collection is worth more than the total prize money of Asia Cup 2025. Here are some of his collections. 

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Hardik Pandya - Style on and off the Field

1/9
Hardik Pandya - Style on and off the Field

During the 2025 Asia Cup, Hardik Pandya turned heads not just with his cricketing skills but also with his luxury watch collection, making fans take notice of his impeccable style.

Follow Us

Richard Mille RM 27-04

2/9
Richard Mille RM 27-04

One of Pandya’s standout watches is the Richard Mille RM 27-04, valued at approximately Rs 20 crore. Designed with Rafael Nadal, only 50 pieces exist worldwide.

Follow Us

Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon

3/9
Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon

He also wore the RM 27-02 Tourbillon, a limited-edition piece priced at around Rs 6.9 crore, featuring advanced engineering and a bold design that matches his dynamic personality.

Follow Us

Patek Philippe Nautilus Series

4/9
Patek Philippe Nautilus Series

Pandya owns several Patek Philippe Nautilus models, including 5712R, Platinum 5711, and the Perpetual Calendar 5740/1G, with prices ranging Rs 1.5-2 crore each. These watches reflect craftsmanship and elegance.

Follow Us

Rolex Daytona Rainbow

5/9
Rolex Daytona Rainbow

Another showstopper is the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, adorned with sapphires and diamonds, valued at Rs 4-5 crore, adding a luxurious touch to Pandya’s on-field look.

Follow Us

Comparing Watches and Prize Money

6/9
Comparing Watches and Prize Money

Interestingly, some of Pandya’s watches cost more than the Asia Cup 2025 winner’s prize, which is around Rs 2.6 crore, showing the scale of his luxury collection.

Follow Us

A Fashion Icon in Cricket

7/9
A Fashion Icon in Cricket

Pandya’s collection shows that he is not just a cricket star but also a fashion icon, setting trends in luxury accessories for athletes worldwide.

Follow Us

Legacy Beyond Cricket

8/9
Legacy Beyond Cricket

Hardik Pandya’s luxury watch collection during the Asia Cup 2025 highlights his personality off the field, complementing his on-field achievements and reinforcing his status as one of cricket’s style icons.

Follow Us

9/9

All Images:- X, Instagram  

Follow Us
Hardik PandyaBCCIAsia Cup 2025Hardik Pandya watch collection 2025Hardik Pandya luxury watchesAsia Cup 2025 Hardik Pandya styleRichard Mille PandyaRolex Daytona Rainbow HardikPatek Philippe Nautilus PandyaHardik Pandya fashion India cricketcricket stars luxury accessoriesHardik Pandya wristwatch collectionAsia Cup 2025 fashion trendsPandya watch viral newsIndian cricketers luxury lifestyleHardik Pandya off-field style
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
Durga Puja street food
From Bengal To Bihar To Delhi: 16 Must-Try Street Foods During Durga Puja 2025
camera icon9
title
Hardik Pandya
Inside Hardik Pandya’s Stunning Watch Collection; From Richard Mille RM To Patek Philippe - Check Whopping Price
camera icon11
title
Suryakumar Yadav 2025
From 717 IPL Runs To Just 87 For India: Suryakumar Yadav's Tale Of Two Halves, Shines For Indians, Struggle For India
camera icon12
title
navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: 10 Best Garba Nights In Delhi-NCR You Must Attend This Year; Check How To Book Garba Tickets Online
camera icon9
title
MS Dhoni
From 1984 To 2025: How Many Times Has India Reached The Asia Cup Final? - Check Full List