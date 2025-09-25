Inside Hardik Pandya’s Stunning Watch Collection; From Richard Mille RM To Patek Philippe - Check Whopping Price
Hardik Pandya is better known for his luxurious watch collection, and he flaunts it in matches and practice sessions. The price of his luxury watch collection is worth more than the total prize money of Asia Cup 2025. Here are some of his collections.
Hardik Pandya - Style on and off the Field
During the 2025 Asia Cup, Hardik Pandya turned heads not just with his cricketing skills but also with his luxury watch collection, making fans take notice of his impeccable style.
Richard Mille RM 27-04
One of Pandya’s standout watches is the Richard Mille RM 27-04, valued at approximately Rs 20 crore. Designed with Rafael Nadal, only 50 pieces exist worldwide.
Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon
He also wore the RM 27-02 Tourbillon, a limited-edition piece priced at around Rs 6.9 crore, featuring advanced engineering and a bold design that matches his dynamic personality.
Patek Philippe Nautilus Series
Pandya owns several Patek Philippe Nautilus models, including 5712R, Platinum 5711, and the Perpetual Calendar 5740/1G, with prices ranging Rs 1.5-2 crore each. These watches reflect craftsmanship and elegance.
Rolex Daytona Rainbow
Another showstopper is the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, adorned with sapphires and diamonds, valued at Rs 4-5 crore, adding a luxurious touch to Pandya’s on-field look.
Comparing Watches and Prize Money
Interestingly, some of Pandya’s watches cost more than the Asia Cup 2025 winner’s prize, which is around Rs 2.6 crore, showing the scale of his luxury collection.
A Fashion Icon in Cricket
Pandya’s collection shows that he is not just a cricket star but also a fashion icon, setting trends in luxury accessories for athletes worldwide.
Legacy Beyond Cricket
Hardik Pandya’s luxury watch collection during the Asia Cup 2025 highlights his personality off the field, complementing his on-field achievements and reinforcing his status as one of cricket’s style icons.
All Images:- X, Instagram
