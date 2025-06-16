Inside Indian Test Captain Shubhman Gill's Luxurious 32000000 Mansion in Fazilka, Punjab; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - In Pics
India’s rising cricket superstar and newly-appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, is making headlines not just for his exploits on the field but also for his opulent lifestyle off it. The 25-year-old stylish opener, known for his elegant strokeplay and calm demeanor, resides in a luxurious bungalow that reflects both comfort and grandeur. Scroll down to know all about Shubhman Gill's luxurious house:
New Era Of Indian Test Cricket
Shubman Gill has been officially appointed as the captain of the Indian Test team, marking a significant generational shift in leadership. The young opener will lead India into a new era, starting with the upcoming five-match Test series against England.
Gill Reflects on Rohit and Kohli’s Leadership Legacy
Ahead of the England series, Shubman Gill praised the leadership of Rohit and Kohli, acknowledging their immense contribution to Indian Test cricket. Gill said he learned valuable lessons from both captains, especially their work ethic, tactical nous, and ability to inspire the team in high-pressure situations.
Shubhman's Beautiful Mansion In Fazilka, Punjab
Gill’s residence is located in Fazilka, Punjab, his hometown. Nestled in a peaceful, upscale neighborhood, the house offers a perfect escape from city noise, giving the cricketer peace and privacy.
Elegant Blend of Architecture
The house boasts a mix of modern and traditional architecture. A stylish exterior, clean lines, and a grand entrance make the bungalow both welcoming and impressive at first glance.
Spacious and Inviting Living Room
The living room serves as the heart of the house. With comfortable sofas, soothing shades of blue and green, modern lighting, and a large TV, it offers both relaxation and sophistication.
A Kitchen with Class and Convenience
The state-of-the-art kitchen is both sleek and practical. It comes with modern appliances, plenty of storage, and a connected dining area making it the perfect place for family meals.
Private Yet Social
While Shubman keeps his personal life relatively low-key, fans occasionally catch glimpses of his stylish home on social media. His house reflects warmth, success, and grounded simplicity.
Comfortable Bedrooms for Rest and Style
The master bedroom features a king-size bed, elegant furniture, and a walk-in closet. Guest rooms are just as cozy, designed to offer a mix of comfort and contemporary aesthetics.
Personal Fitness Zone
As fitness is crucial for his game, Gill has a well-equipped gym at home. From treadmills to weights and a stretching area, it allows him to maintain his training routine without leaving the house.
Balcony With A View
One of the home’s standout features is a serene balcony that overlooks the garden. With peaceful surroundings and comfortable seating, it's ideal for unwinding after a hectic day.
Green and Gorgeous Outdoors
A well-maintained garden with lush green lawns and blooming flowers enhances the charm of the home. The outdoor space is perfect for family gatherings and adds natural beauty to the property.
Home That Mirrors A Champion’s Journey
From his humble beginnings to becoming India’s Test captain, Shubman Gill’s home reflects the story of hard work, dedication, and grace. It’s not just a house it’s a symbol of his journey.
