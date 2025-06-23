Advertisement
Inside Jasprit Bumrah's Luxurious Rs 30000000 Cr Mansion In Ahmedabad; India's Star Bowler House Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - In Pics

Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine for India in the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, with a sensational five-wicket haul that rewrote the WTC record books. Bumrah’s 5/83 helped bowl England out for 465, giving India a narrow six-run first-innings lead. This was Bumrah’s 11th five-wicket haul in WTC history, making him the fastest pacer to reach the milestone. 

Off the field, Bumrah leads a peaceful life. His ₹3 crore bungalow in Ahmedabad reflects his personality, designed with minimalistic interiors, Italian marble, a balcony garden, and a home gym. With a net worth of ₹55 crore, Bumrah’s success stretches beyond cricket into brand endorsements and smart investments.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
Bumrah's Brilliance in Leeds

1/14
Bumrah's Brilliance in Leeds

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah produced a spectacular performance on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, picking up 5 wickets for 83 runs.

Bumrah Breaks WTC Record

2/14
Bumrah Breaks WTC Record

With this five-wicket haul, Bumrah became the pace bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship (WTC) history - 11 in total.

1. A Mansion Rooted in Elegance

3/14
1. A Mansion Rooted in Elegance

Bumrah’s Ahmedabad home, purchased in 2015, is valued at INR 3 crore as of 2021. The property's subtle yet luxurious design reflects his composed personality.

The Oasis Balcony Garden

4/14
The Oasis Balcony Garden

The bungalow’s lush balcony garden, with miniature pots and feng shui wind chimes, serves as a tranquil retreat, showcasing Bumrah’s love for gardening and mental well-being.

A Contemporary Bedroom Haven

5/14
A Contemporary Bedroom Haven

The bedroom features Italian marble flooring, neutral-colored drapes, and a dark hardwood bed, creating a modern, calming space ideal for relaxation after intense matches.

Natural Light-Filled Living Space

6/14
Natural Light-Filled Living Space

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room ensure abundant natural light, complemented by wooden furniture and red accents that add warmth to the serene interiors. 

 

Soundproof Family Room for Peace

7/14
Soundproof Family Room for Peace

One of the standout features of Bumrah’s bungalow is a soundproof family room that allows for quiet bonding time away from the spotlight of cricket.

A Space That Prioritizes Calmness

8/14
A Space That Prioritizes Calmness

The home’s muted color tones and feng shui elements underscore Bumrah’s belief in stability and mental balance, which he credits for his stellar on-field performances.

Exclusive Home Gym Setup

9/14
Exclusive Home Gym Setup

To stay match-ready, Bumrah has a private gym in the bungalow. Situated near the balcony, the area incorporates outdoor greenery and sleek grey tiles for an energizing vibe.

Modern Yet Serene Home Interiors

10/14
Modern Yet Serene Home Interiors

The interiors of Bumrah’s home feature neutral tones and a minimalistic layout. The design focuses on functionality, spaciousness, and mental peace.

Italian Marble & Contemporary Decor

11/14
Italian Marble & Contemporary Decor

The house is adorned with premium Italian marble flooring and tastefully chosen modern décor, reflecting a balance of class and comfort.

Lush Balcony Garden

12/14
Lush Balcony Garden

His house includes a balcony garden where he spends downtime,

A Modest but Chic Décor Aesthetic

13/14
A Modest but Chic Décor Aesthetic

The house’s décor is a blend of understated elegance and modern functionality, making it a peaceful sanctuary for the star bowler and his family.

Multiple Properties

14/14
Multiple Properties

In addition to his Ahmedabad bungalow, Bumrah owns property in Mumbai and enjoys a net worth of around ₹55 crore accumulated through BCCI salary, IPL contracts, brand endorsements, and smart investments.

