Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine for India in the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, with a sensational five-wicket haul that rewrote the WTC record books. Bumrah’s 5/83 helped bowl England out for 465, giving India a narrow six-run first-innings lead. This was Bumrah’s 11th five-wicket haul in WTC history, making him the fastest pacer to reach the milestone.

Off the field, Bumrah leads a peaceful life. His ₹3 crore bungalow in Ahmedabad reflects his personality, designed with minimalistic interiors, Italian marble, a balcony garden, and a home gym. With a net worth of ₹55 crore, Bumrah’s success stretches beyond cricket into brand endorsements and smart investments.