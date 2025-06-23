Inside Jasprit Bumrah's Luxurious Rs 30000000 Cr Mansion In Ahmedabad; India's Star Bowler House Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - In Pics
Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine for India in the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, with a sensational five-wicket haul that rewrote the WTC record books. Bumrah’s 5/83 helped bowl England out for 465, giving India a narrow six-run first-innings lead. This was Bumrah’s 11th five-wicket haul in WTC history, making him the fastest pacer to reach the milestone.
Off the field, Bumrah leads a peaceful life. His ₹3 crore bungalow in Ahmedabad reflects his personality, designed with minimalistic interiors, Italian marble, a balcony garden, and a home gym. With a net worth of ₹55 crore, Bumrah’s success stretches beyond cricket into brand endorsements and smart investments.
Bumrah's Brilliance in Leeds
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah produced a spectacular performance on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, picking up 5 wickets for 83 runs.
Bumrah Breaks WTC Record
With this five-wicket haul, Bumrah became the pace bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship (WTC) history - 11 in total.
1. A Mansion Rooted in Elegance
Bumrah’s Ahmedabad home, purchased in 2015, is valued at INR 3 crore as of 2021. The property's subtle yet luxurious design reflects his composed personality.
The Oasis Balcony Garden
The bungalow’s lush balcony garden, with miniature pots and feng shui wind chimes, serves as a tranquil retreat, showcasing Bumrah’s love for gardening and mental well-being.
A Contemporary Bedroom Haven
The bedroom features Italian marble flooring, neutral-colored drapes, and a dark hardwood bed, creating a modern, calming space ideal for relaxation after intense matches.
Natural Light-Filled Living Space
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room ensure abundant natural light, complemented by wooden furniture and red accents that add warmth to the serene interiors.
Soundproof Family Room for Peace
One of the standout features of Bumrah’s bungalow is a soundproof family room that allows for quiet bonding time away from the spotlight of cricket.
A Space That Prioritizes Calmness
The home’s muted color tones and feng shui elements underscore Bumrah’s belief in stability and mental balance, which he credits for his stellar on-field performances.
Exclusive Home Gym Setup
To stay match-ready, Bumrah has a private gym in the bungalow. Situated near the balcony, the area incorporates outdoor greenery and sleek grey tiles for an energizing vibe.
Modern Yet Serene Home Interiors
The interiors of Bumrah’s home feature neutral tones and a minimalistic layout. The design focuses on functionality, spaciousness, and mental peace.
Italian Marble & Contemporary Decor
The house is adorned with premium Italian marble flooring and tastefully chosen modern décor, reflecting a balance of class and comfort.
Lush Balcony Garden
His house includes a balcony garden where he spends downtime,
A Modest but Chic Décor Aesthetic
The house’s décor is a blend of understated elegance and modern functionality, making it a peaceful sanctuary for the star bowler and his family.
Multiple Properties
In addition to his Ahmedabad bungalow, Bumrah owns property in Mumbai and enjoys a net worth of around ₹55 crore accumulated through BCCI salary, IPL contracts, brand endorsements, and smart investments.
Trending Photos