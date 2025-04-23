Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2889815https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-kl-rahul-athiya-shettys-luxury-homes-in-mumbai-bangalore-in-pics-2889815
NewsPhotosInside KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Luxury Homes In Mumbai & Bangalore - In Pics
photoDetails

Inside KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Luxury Homes In Mumbai & Bangalore - In Pics

From viral home tours to swoon-worthy interiors, KL Rahul’s luxurious residences have become a trending topic for cricket fans and home décor lovers alike. With millions searching for “KL Rahul house photos,” “KL Rahul Athiya Shetty home,” and “celebrity homes in Mumbai,” here’s a must-read listicle that dives into his modern, sea-facing sanctuary in Mumbai and serene Bangalore residence. Whether you're seeking celebrity interior inspiration or just curious about the cricketer’s lifestyle, these takeaways are pure gold.

Updated:Apr 23, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Follow Us

1. KL Rahul’s Mumbai Home Screams ‘Modern Minimalism’

1/18
1. KL Rahul’s Mumbai Home Screams ‘Modern Minimalism’

With soft white walls, neutral-toned furniture, and wooden flooring, Rahul’s living room is a Pinterest-worthy blend of luxury and calm — perfect for fans searching “KL Rahul Mumbai apartment interior.”

Follow Us

2. Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Let the Mumbai Skyline In

2/18
2. Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Let the Mumbai Skyline In

Massive glass windows flood the rooms with natural light and provide panoramic views of the sea — making it one of the most “Instagrammable celebrity homes in India.”

Follow Us

3. The Family Room Radiates Coziness and Class

3/18
3. The Family Room Radiates Coziness and Class

Decked in pristine whites with Gabon ebony wood accents, this room reflects understated luxury — a hot keyword match for “KL Rahul Athiya Shetty house family room.”

Follow Us

4. Bangalore Home Offers Peaceful Vibes Amid City Life

4/18
4. Bangalore Home Offers Peaceful Vibes Amid City Life

Located in Benson Town, this space highlights Rahul’s preference for earthy aesthetics and open balconies — ideal for fans Googling “KL Rahul Bangalore house location.”

Follow Us

5. Workout Goals: Balcony Gym During Lockdown

5/18
5. Workout Goals: Balcony Gym During Lockdown

Rahul turned his Bangalore balcony into a workout zone in 2020, inspiring a spike in “home workout setup ideas from celebrities.”

Follow Us

6. Balcony Sunsets Are a Daily Ritual

6/18
6. Balcony Sunsets Are a Daily Ritual

From the Mumbai apartment’s scenic balcony, Rahul and Athiya soak in sunsets — making it a perfect search result for “celebrity balconies with ocean views.”

Follow Us

7. KL Rahul’s Goa Villa Is a Sustainable Masterpiece

7/18
7. KL Rahul’s Goa Villa Is a Sustainable Masterpiece

The 7,000 sq ft vacation home, designed with natural materials, taps into trending queries like “eco-friendly celebrity homes in India” and “KL Rahul Goa house design.”

Follow Us

8. Power Investment: ₹20 Cr Pali Hill Apartment

8/18
8. Power Investment: ₹20 Cr Pali Hill Apartment

In 2024, Rahul and Athiya moved into a 3,350 sq ft luxury apartment in Bandra’s elite Sandhu Palace, a magnet for searches like “celebrity real estate deals Bandra.”

Follow Us

9. Strategic Land Deal in Thane with Suniel Shetty

9/18
9. Strategic Land Deal in Thane with Suniel Shetty

The duo’s 7-acre Thane land buy made headlines — tapping into rising interest around “KL Rahul property investments” and “Suniel Shetty family real estate.”

Follow Us

10. Celebrity Lifestyle Meets Pet-Friendly Living

10/18
10. Celebrity Lifestyle Meets Pet-Friendly Living

KL Rahul’s pets, especially Simba, often feature in home photos — fueling searches for “celebrity homes with pets” and “KL Rahul dog Simba.”

Follow Us

11/18
Follow Us

12/18
Follow Us

13/18
Follow Us

14/18
Follow Us

15/18
Follow Us

16/18
Follow Us

17/18
Follow Us

18/18
Follow Us
KL RahulKL Rahul house photosKL Rahul house in MumbaiKL Rahul house inside viewKL Rahul and Athiya Shetty homeKL Rahul luxury apartment Pali HillKL Rahul Bandra houseKL Rahul house priceKL Rahul house tour 2025KL Rahul daughter home photosAthiya Shetty KL Rahul baby girlKL Rahul bungalow interiorKL Rahul Mumbai sea-facing apartmentKL Rahul house in BangaloreKL Rahul Bangalore apartment imagesKL Rahul workout at homeKL Rahul family room decorKL Rahul home design inspirationcelebrity homes in Mumbai 2025inside Indian cricketers' homesluxury homes of Indian cricketersKL Rahul vacation home in GoaMilana villa Goa KL RahulKL Rahul Suniel Shetty property ThaneKL Rahul real estate investmentsKL Rahul home lifestyleKL Rahul Instagram house tourKL Rahul house trending nowcelebrity house photos Indiacricketer KL Rahul net worth houseKL Rahul house aesthetic ideas
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rishabh Pant
10 Expensive Players Who Have Flopped In IPL 2025 So Far: Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: Mondo Duplantis, Simone Biles Win Top Honours, Rafael Nadal Gets Special Recognition; Check Full List Of Winners - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Piyush Poorey death
Who Is Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey? Know All About His Marriage, Divorce And Death
camera icon5
title
Actor Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' Takes Internet By Storm – 5 Iconic Bollywood 'Naagin' Films
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Say Goodbye To Vomiting In Cars: Check Out THESE Simple TIPS To Beat Motion Sickness
NEWS ON ONE CLICK