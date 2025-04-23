Inside KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Luxury Homes In Mumbai & Bangalore - In Pics
From viral home tours to swoon-worthy interiors, KL Rahul’s luxurious residences have become a trending topic for cricket fans and home décor lovers alike. With millions searching for “KL Rahul house photos,” “KL Rahul Athiya Shetty home,” and “celebrity homes in Mumbai,” here’s a must-read listicle that dives into his modern, sea-facing sanctuary in Mumbai and serene Bangalore residence. Whether you're seeking celebrity interior inspiration or just curious about the cricketer’s lifestyle, these takeaways are pure gold.
1. KL Rahul’s Mumbai Home Screams ‘Modern Minimalism’
With soft white walls, neutral-toned furniture, and wooden flooring, Rahul’s living room is a Pinterest-worthy blend of luxury and calm — perfect for fans searching “KL Rahul Mumbai apartment interior.”
2. Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Let the Mumbai Skyline In
Massive glass windows flood the rooms with natural light and provide panoramic views of the sea — making it one of the most “Instagrammable celebrity homes in India.”
3. The Family Room Radiates Coziness and Class
Decked in pristine whites with Gabon ebony wood accents, this room reflects understated luxury — a hot keyword match for “KL Rahul Athiya Shetty house family room.”
4. Bangalore Home Offers Peaceful Vibes Amid City Life
Located in Benson Town, this space highlights Rahul’s preference for earthy aesthetics and open balconies — ideal for fans Googling “KL Rahul Bangalore house location.”
5. Workout Goals: Balcony Gym During Lockdown
Rahul turned his Bangalore balcony into a workout zone in 2020, inspiring a spike in “home workout setup ideas from celebrities.”
6. Balcony Sunsets Are a Daily Ritual
From the Mumbai apartment’s scenic balcony, Rahul and Athiya soak in sunsets — making it a perfect search result for “celebrity balconies with ocean views.”
7. KL Rahul’s Goa Villa Is a Sustainable Masterpiece
The 7,000 sq ft vacation home, designed with natural materials, taps into trending queries like “eco-friendly celebrity homes in India” and “KL Rahul Goa house design.”
8. Power Investment: ₹20 Cr Pali Hill Apartment
In 2024, Rahul and Athiya moved into a 3,350 sq ft luxury apartment in Bandra’s elite Sandhu Palace, a magnet for searches like “celebrity real estate deals Bandra.”
9. Strategic Land Deal in Thane with Suniel Shetty
The duo’s 7-acre Thane land buy made headlines — tapping into rising interest around “KL Rahul property investments” and “Suniel Shetty family real estate.”
10. Celebrity Lifestyle Meets Pet-Friendly Living
KL Rahul’s pets, especially Simba, often feature in home photos — fueling searches for “celebrity homes with pets” and “KL Rahul dog Simba.”
Trending Photos