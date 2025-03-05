Inside KL Rahul’s Luxury Garage: From Lamborghini To Aston Martin, Check Indian Cricketer's Exotic Car Collection - In Pics
Indian cricketer KL Rahul is not just admired for his elegant batting and athleticism on the field but also for his love of luxury cars. Off the field, he boasts an impressive collection of high-end vehicles that highlight his taste for speed, style, and sophistication. From powerful supercars to sleek grand tourers, his garage features some of the most iconic automobiles. Let’s explore KL Rahul’s stunning car collection and their prices.
Range Rover Velar (Approx ₹86 Lakh)
The Range Rover Velar is a luxury SUV that combines off-road capability with on-road sophistication. Known for its sleek design, spacious interiors, and advanced features, the Velar is perfect for those who enjoy a blend of adventure and luxury.
Mercedes C43 AMG (Approx ₹82 Lakh)
The Mercedes C43 AMG is a performance-oriented version of the C-Class, offering a powerful engine, dynamic handling, and AMG-specific features. It provides a thrilling driving experience with the luxury and comfort Mercedes-Benz is known for. KL Rahul's Mercedes C43 AMG showcases his taste for sporty yet refined cars.
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder (Approx ₹3.54 Crore)
The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is a high-performance convertible sports car that boasts a powerful V10 engine. Known for its breathtaking acceleration and distinctive Italian design, this car reflects KL Rahul's taste for speed and style.
BMW 5 (Approx 65 Lakh)
The BMW 5 Series is a luxury suv known for its comfort, performance, and advanced technology. It is a popular choice among professionals for its refined interiors and smooth driving dynamics. KL Rahul’s BMW 5 Series reflects his preference for elegance combined with practicality.
Audi R8 (Approx ₹2.72 Crore)
The Audi R8 is a mid-engine, two-seater sports car that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With a V10 engine and Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the R8 combines performance and luxury seamlessly.
Aston Martin DB11 (Approx ₹4.20 Crore)
The Aston Martin DB11 is a grand tourer known for its stunning design and exceptional performance. With a V8 or V12 engine option, the DB11 delivers an exhilarating drive, making it one of the most prestigious cars in KL Rahul's collection.
