Inside Lando Norris’ Relationship With Magui Corceiro: Why F1 Drivers Are Clashing With McLaren Champion’s Girlfriend

Lando Norris may have captured his maiden Formula One world title, but the spotlight is also locked onto Magui Corceiro, the model-actor who has sparked admiration along with tension inside the paddock. Her soaring visibility, bold remarks, and public moments with Norris have shaped a narrative that blends celebrity culture, sporting drama, and intense fan reactions. This listicle breaks down the twenty key takeaways that define the story dominating F1 conversations.

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
1. Their romance began in 2023

1. Their romance began in 2023

Norris and Corceiro were first linked in Monaco, sparking headlines across motorsport media and creating buzz around the McLaren star’s personal life. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. A brief split added uncertainty

2. A brief split added uncertainty

Norris confirmed he was single in early 2024, leading many to believe the pair had drifted apart before eventually reconciling later in the year. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. Reunion became official in 2025

3. Reunion became official in 2025

Their affectionate celebrations during the Hungarian Grand Prix confirmed their rekindled relationship and revived public curiosity. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Corceiro became a frequent paddock presence

4. Corceiro became a frequent paddock presence

Her consistent appearances at races drew attention from fans, broadcasters, and the F1 community, magnifying her influence in the sport. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. She is a successful model and actress

5. She is a successful model and actress

Corceiro has acted in Portuguese TV dramas, modeled for global brands, and co-founded her own swimwear label, making her a star beyond the F1 world. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Her social media reach is massive

6. Her social media reach is massive

With millions of followers, she often trends during race weekends, helping F1 content go viral on Instagram and TikTok. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Her Bali vacation posts boosted her global fandom

7. Her Bali vacation posts boosted her global fandom

Travel content, behind-the-scenes race moments, and lifestyle updates keep her fans deeply engaged. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. British Vogue highlighted Norris praising her grounded nature

8. British Vogue highlighted Norris praising her grounded nature

Norris described her as someone who brings calm to his high-pressure life, giving fans a personal glimpse into their dynamic. (Photo Credit - Instagram

9. The Max Verstappen remark stirred backlash

9. The Max Verstappen remark stirred backlash

Her alleged comment that Verstappen “wins by luck” triggered outrage among fans and fueled tension across social platforms. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

10. Drivers noticed her rising screen time

10. Drivers noticed her rising screen time

Multiple drivers privately voiced discomfort with cameras focusing on partners during tense race moments. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

11. Carlos Sainz publicly criticized the broadcast style

11. Carlos Sainz publicly criticized the broadcast style

Sainz stated that important racing action was missed because coverage leaned heavily toward celebrity and partner reactions. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

12. The debate ignited wider conversations about WAG culture

12. The debate ignited wider conversations about WAG culture

Fans began discussing whether F1 was shifting toward entertainment-driven coverage rather than sport-first broadcasting. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

13. Corceiro clarified that she never requests airtime

13. Corceiro clarified that she never requests airtime

She stated that the broadcast choices were not influenced by her, pushing back against the narrative that she sought the spotlight. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

14. Her public defense divided opinions

14. Her public defense divided opinions

Some fans supported her honesty, while others claimed she was contributing to a celebrity-driven distraction in the sport. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

15. Norris celebrated his title with his parents

15. Norris celebrated his title with his parents

His emotional moments with his father Adam Norris and mother Cisca became one of the most liked F1 clips online. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

16. Adam Norris' wealth has been widely discussed online

16. Adam Norris’ wealth has been widely discussed online

Fans often explore his background as a successful businessman and his contribution to Lando’s career. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

17. Corceiro shared emotional celebrations with Norris

17. Corceiro shared emotional celebrations with Norris

Their embrace after the Abu Dhabi finale instantly went viral, fueling both admiration and controversy. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

18. Norris clinched the championship by a narrow margin

18. Norris clinched the championship by a narrow margin

His third place at Abu Dhabi secured a tight win over Max Verstappen, creating one of the most dramatic finishes in recent years. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

19. Oscar Piastri played a major role in the title fight

19. Oscar Piastri played a major role in the title fight

Their internal McLaren rivalry kept fans engaged through the season and boosted the team’s championship storylines. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

20. Corceiro's presence during the victory sparked new conversations

20. Corceiro’s presence during the victory sparked new conversations

Her visibility at the title celebration reignited debates around off track influence, celebrity culture, and media priorities in Formula One. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

