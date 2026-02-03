photoDetails

Inside Lewis Hamilton and Kendall Jenner’s quiet love story - In Pics

Lewis Hamilton’s rumoured romance with Kendall Jenner continues to draw attention amid fresh speculation linking the F1 icon to Kim Kardashian. First spotted together in 2015, Hamilton and Jenner shared a quietly intriguing bond marked by public appearances, mutual respect, and deliberate privacy. Despite repeated sightings, neither confirmed a relationship, reinforcing Hamilton’s long-standing preference for keeping his personal life away from headlines. As interest in Hamilton’s dating history resurfaces in 2026, his past connection with Kendall Jenner stands out as a rare example of a celebrity relationship defined more by restraint than publicity.

Akash Kharade | Updated:Feb 03, 2026, 10:04 AM IST

1. Monaco Grand Prix Sparked The First Buzz 1 / 12 Lewis Hamilton and Kendall Jenner were first linked in 2015 during the Monaco Grand Prix, where their repeated appearances together instantly triggered dating rumours within elite F1 and fashion circles. Photo Credit - X

2. Frequent Sightings Across Fashion Capitals 2 / 12 After Monaco, Hamilton and Kendall were spotted together in London and New York, strengthening speculation that their bond went beyond casual friendship and reflected a growing personal connection. Photo Credit - X

3. Lewis Hamilton Publicly Downplayed Romance 3 / 12 Despite intense speculation, Lewis Hamilton consistently described Kendall Jenner as a friend, choosing careful language that neither confirmed nor denied romance, a pattern common in his private relationships. Photo Credit - X

4. Mutual Respect Highlighted Their Bond 4 / 12 Hamilton openly praised Kendall Jenner's maturity, focus, and professionalism, signaling deep respect and admiration that fueled belief their relationship carried emotional depth beyond tabloid assumptions. Photo Credit - X

5. Age Gap Became A Talking Point 5 / 12 With an 11-year age difference, Lewis Hamilton and Kendall Jenner drew public curiosity, yet their interactions appeared natural and comfortable, countering narratives that focused solely on the age gap. Photo Credit - X

6. Careers Took Priority Over Public Labels 6 / 12 At the time, Kendall Jenner was establishing herself as a global supermodel while Hamilton was dominating Formula 1, making privacy and career focus more important than confirming a public relationship. Photo Credit - X

7. Kendall Jenner Avoided Media Commentary 7 / 12 Unlike many celebrity relationships, Kendall Jenner never addressed dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton, reinforcing the idea that both preferred keeping personal matters separate from public narratives. Photo Credit - X

8. Relationship Faded Without Fallout 8 / 12 The Hamilton-Jenner chapter ended quietly, with no public breakup or controversy, suggesting a respectful conclusion rather than a dramatic split common in high-profile celebrity romances. Photo Credit - X

9. Kim Kardashian Rumours Revived Interest 9 / 12 Fresh dating rumours between Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian reignited curiosity about Kendall Jenner, bringing renewed attention to a relationship that was never officially acknowledged. Photo Credit - X