Inside Mohammed Shami's Luxurious 15 Crore Farmhouse In Alinagar; India's Star Bowler Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - Check In Pics
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, known for his lethal pace and match-winning performances, also has a luxurious lifestyle off the field. The cricketer owns a stunning ₹15 crore farmhouse in Alinagar, which is nothing short of a dream palace.
Mohammed Shami's Five Wicket Haul
Mohammed Shami, currently playing in the Champions Trophy, showcased his impact with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in India's opener. His precise seam position, sharp nip-backers, and lethal outswingers highlighted what India missed during their recent Test series defeats.
Beautiful Farmhouse In Alinagar
Mohammed Shami’s luxurious farmhouse is located in Alinagar, Amroha. The Indian pacer purchased the land in 2015, and since then, he has developed it into a lavish retreat.
Massive Property Spread
The farmhouse spans an impressive 150 bighas, offering vast open spaces, lush greenery, and state-of-the-art amenities that reflect Shami's luxurious lifestyle.
Cricket Pitches In Farmhouse
Mohammed Shami's farmhouse has cricket practice pitches. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from UP trained there.
Swimming Pool & Leisure Zone
A private swimming pool is one of the standout features of the farmhouse, allowing the cricketer to relax and unwind when he’s not busy dominating the cricket field.
Garden Area
Mohammed Shami's farmhouse is surrounded by lush greenery and also features a mango orchard, adding to its serene and refreshing atmosphere. The spacious property offers a perfect retreat, blending nature with cricket, as it also includes practice pitches for training.
Shami’s Lavish Lifestyle & Travel Diaries
Shami frequently shares pictures of his vacations and experiences on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into his glamorous life.
Social Media Coverage
Several YouTube videos and Instagram posts feature glimpses of Shami’s farmhouse. The stunning visuals of the property have gone viral, drawing admiration from fans and media alike.
Collection Of Luxury Cars
Shami is a car enthusiast, and his farmhouse features an elite collection of luxury cars, including a Toyota Fortuner, BMW 5 Series, and an Audi. These vehicles highlight his taste for high-end automobiles.
