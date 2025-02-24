Advertisement
NewsPhotosInside Mohammed Shami's Luxurious 15 Crore Farmhouse In Alinagar; India's Star Bowler Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - Check In Pics Inside Mohammed Shami's Luxurious 15 Crore Farmhouse In Alinagar; India's Star Bowler Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, known for his lethal pace and match-winning performances, also has a luxurious lifestyle off the field. The cricketer owns a stunning ₹15 crore farmhouse in Alinagar, which is nothing short of a dream palace.

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Mohammed Shami's Five Wicket Haul

1/9
Mohammed Shami's Five Wicket Haul

Mohammed Shami, currently playing in the Champions Trophy, showcased his impact with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in India's opener. His precise seam position, sharp nip-backers, and lethal outswingers highlighted what India missed during their recent Test series defeats.

Beautiful Farmhouse In Alinagar

2/9
Beautiful Farmhouse In Alinagar

Mohammed Shami’s luxurious farmhouse is located in Alinagar, Amroha. The Indian pacer purchased the land in 2015, and since then, he has developed it into a lavish retreat.

Massive Property Spread

3/9
Massive Property Spread

The farmhouse spans an impressive 150 bighas, offering vast open spaces, lush greenery, and state-of-the-art amenities that reflect Shami's luxurious lifestyle.

Cricket Pitches In Farmhouse

4/9
Cricket Pitches In Farmhouse

Mohammed Shami's farmhouse has cricket practice pitches. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from UP trained there.

Swimming Pool & Leisure Zone

5/9
Swimming Pool & Leisure Zone

A private swimming pool is one of the standout features of the farmhouse, allowing the cricketer to relax and unwind when he’s not busy dominating the cricket field.

Garden Area

6/9
Garden Area

Mohammed Shami's farmhouse is surrounded by lush greenery and also features a mango orchard, adding to its serene and refreshing atmosphere. The spacious property offers a perfect retreat, blending nature with cricket, as it also includes practice pitches for training.

Shami’s Lavish Lifestyle & Travel Diaries

7/9
Shami’s Lavish Lifestyle & Travel Diaries

Shami frequently shares pictures of his vacations and experiences on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into his glamorous life.

Social Media Coverage

8/9
Social Media Coverage

Several YouTube videos and Instagram posts feature glimpses of Shami’s farmhouse. The stunning visuals of the property have gone viral, drawing admiration from fans and media alike.

Collection Of Luxury Cars

9/9
Collection Of Luxury Cars

Shami is a car enthusiast, and his farmhouse features an elite collection of luxury cars, including a Toyota Fortuner, BMW 5 Series, and an Audi. These vehicles highlight his taste for high-end automobiles.

